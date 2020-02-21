Monthly movie night: 'Key Largo,' Friday, Feb. 28
Monthly Movie Night will be taking place at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. in Kingman at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.
February's featured movie is "Key Largo" 1948 starring Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall, and Edward Robinson. A hurricane swells outside, but it’s nothing compared to the storm within the hotel at Key Largo. There, sadistic mobster, Johnny Rocco holes up, and holds at gun point, hotel owner James Temple, his widowed daughter-in-law Nora, and ex GI Frank McCloud. Directed by John Huston.
Steve Conn provides historical and behind the scenes commentary before the movie starts. Family and friends are welcome. Popcorn, snacks and drinks are available. Each $2 donation benefits various programs at the center.
For more information, call 928-757-2778 or visit kingmanadultcenter.com.
