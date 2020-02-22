OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 22
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona Department of Transportation delivers I-11 update

ADOT’s Todd Steinberger gives a presentation to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 18, 2020. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

ADOT’s Todd Steinberger gives a presentation to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 18, 2020. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: February 22, 2020 8:14 p.m.

KINGMAN – The I-40/U.S. 93 traffic interchange project that will alleviate congestion in Kingman and improve traffic flow between Phoenix and Las Vegas as part of the proposed I-11 corridor will be ready to bid in March 2023.

A brief update was given to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors by ADOT Northwest Assistant District Engineer Todd Steinberger on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

“There are two phases to it,” Steinberger said. “Phase ‘A’ is Vegas to Phoenix and Phoenix to Vegas movement. Phase ‘B’ is the California to Vegas movement.”

Currently, I-40 In downtown Kingman goes from a rural two-lane in each direction to a 5-lane urban section. Within the interchange, ADOT will add a lane in each direction on I-40, and a two-lane exit to the left at the interchange. All ramps will have two lanes. At U.S. 93, there will be two-lane ramps in both directions.

By the fall of 2021, 95% of the prep work for the project should be completed. “We will be bid-ready in March 2023,” Steinberger said. “Then, the actual construction will take two years.”

Phase “B” still lacks funding and clear schedule, even though, as Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 observed on behalf of his constituents, “that’s not only the way to California, it’s also a way to Lake Havasu.”

Even though phase “B” will likely not make it on the current 2020-24 ADOT 5-year construction program, a public hearing on that part of the project will be held in spring or summer of 2020, Steinberger said.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Jean Bishop of District 4 asked how two years of construction will affect local traffic. Steinberger said the plan is to keep two lanes open at all times, and to do most of the work at night.

“There will be a construction zone,” he said. “But most of the work will be done at night when there’s less traffic congestion.”

Bishop asked if there are ways to move the project forward, perhaps if the state or federal government provided the funding. But Steinberger said “the schedule is pretty tight” and there is work that needs to be done prior to construction. With additional funding, phase “A” of the project could be pushed forward about a year.

Bishop asked for an update on U.S. 93 between Kingman and Hoover Dam, specifically the accident-heavy crossing with Pierce Ferry Road. She learned ADOT is working on solutions and shoulder widening is being done. Steinberger said a change order to improve flow at the U.S. 93 Pierce Ferry Road exit is being considered.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

ADOT laying groundwork for future I-11, including Kingman interchange
ADOT plans Kingman area upgrades
ADOT: Expect delays at I-40 and U.S. 93 as of Sunday
Completion of Hoover Dam project won’t end delays
ADOT taking comments on five-year project plan

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News