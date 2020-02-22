Arizona Department of Transportation delivers I-11 update

KINGMAN – The I-40/U.S. 93 traffic interchange project that will alleviate congestion in Kingman and improve traffic flow between Phoenix and Las Vegas as part of the proposed I-11 corridor will be ready to bid in March 2023.

A brief update was given to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors by ADOT Northwest Assistant District Engineer Todd Steinberger on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

“There are two phases to it,” Steinberger said. “Phase ‘A’ is Vegas to Phoenix and Phoenix to Vegas movement. Phase ‘B’ is the California to Vegas movement.”

Currently, I-40 In downtown Kingman goes from a rural two-lane in each direction to a 5-lane urban section. Within the interchange, ADOT will add a lane in each direction on I-40, and a two-lane exit to the left at the interchange. All ramps will have two lanes. At U.S. 93, there will be two-lane ramps in both directions.

By the fall of 2021, 95% of the prep work for the project should be completed. “We will be bid-ready in March 2023,” Steinberger said. “Then, the actual construction will take two years.”

Phase “B” still lacks funding and clear schedule, even though, as Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 observed on behalf of his constituents, “that’s not only the way to California, it’s also a way to Lake Havasu.”

Even though phase “B” will likely not make it on the current 2020-24 ADOT 5-year construction program, a public hearing on that part of the project will be held in spring or summer of 2020, Steinberger said.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Jean Bishop of District 4 asked how two years of construction will affect local traffic. Steinberger said the plan is to keep two lanes open at all times, and to do most of the work at night.

“There will be a construction zone,” he said. “But most of the work will be done at night when there’s less traffic congestion.”

Bishop asked if there are ways to move the project forward, perhaps if the state or federal government provided the funding. But Steinberger said “the schedule is pretty tight” and there is work that needs to be done prior to construction. With additional funding, phase “A” of the project could be pushed forward about a year.

Bishop asked for an update on U.S. 93 between Kingman and Hoover Dam, specifically the accident-heavy crossing with Pierce Ferry Road. She learned ADOT is working on solutions and shoulder widening is being done. Steinberger said a change order to improve flow at the U.S. 93 Pierce Ferry Road exit is being considered.