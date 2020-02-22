OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 22
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Woman is trapped by guilt in an accidental friendship

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: February 22, 2020 5 a.m.

DEAR ABBY: Years ago, I was friendly with a man from work who was very close to his mom. She came along with us once for lunch and ended up really liking me. From that point on, whenever he and I would get together for lunch, she would tag along.

At one point, without my permission, he gave her my phone number, and she began calling me. A little has turned into a lot. She contacts me every day via text or phone, almost always to complain about something in her life. She always wants to get together for lunch and is constantly asking me for favors, including rides to work (we do not have the same job or the same hours) or taking care of her dogs and cats while she's away on her various work trips.

I no longer speak to the man, but I speak to his mother every single day. She considers me a dear friend and is a very sensitive person with obvious abandonment issues. My problem is, I have zero desire to be this woman's friend. We are very different in pretty much every way imaginable. I get together with her, respond to her messages, answer her calls and do favors for her out of guilt, not wanting to be yet another person who kicks her to the curb.

How do I handle this? Should I continue to allow her to use me for favors and as a sounding board for all her various complaints, or is there a way to gracefully bow out without breaking this woman's heart? - WALKING A FINE LINE IN ILLINOIS

DEAR WALKING: A way to bow out would be to start weaning her. Do not make yourself available to the extent that you have. Screen your calls and resist the impulse to be so helpful. It's all right to have other plans you need to attend to instead of being at her beck and call every day. This is how people distance themselves gently.

The alternative would be to stop responding at all, which would be cruel. While you are no longer close to her son, contact him, tell him what has been going on and ask if he can help with this.

DEAR ABBY: In the past three weeks or so, a man has placed a flower blossom in a small cup on the edge of my patio. This has happened 18 times. The flowers are, seemingly, from surrounding yards. I live in a golfing community, and many golfers pass by daily. Once, he left a golf ball as well.

As I was looking out one day, I saw a man wearing a red shirt, tan cap and shorts. His cap was pulled low, so I couldn't see his face. He looked to be middle-aged, and he walked away quickly. He has never tried to make contact with me.

My partner is not happy about this, and I'm afraid if he catches the man in action, he may cause a scene. I don't know if I should be flattered or afraid. Also, the man might be shocked to learn that I'm 85. (Well, yes, I am kind of flattered.) What to do, Abby? - SECRETLY ADMIRED IN FLORIDA

DEAR ADMIRED: Here's what I'd do. I would accept the compliment, but I would also leave a note on the edge of the patio addressed to "Secret Admirer." In it I would say that I'm 85 years old and, while flattered, I'm not available - so please stop leaving "gifts" on my patio.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Woman admired for beauty wants men to look deeper
Dear Abby | Crush on mother-in-law’s new husband stirs family tension
Dear Abby | After Mediterranean honeymoon, man refuses to live with wife
Dear Abby | Mom-to-be in third trimester needs help at home
Dear Abby | Husband keeps close tabs on wife following overdose

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News