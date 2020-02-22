Ferret enthusiasts needed

KINGMAN - The Black-footed Ferret Project will host its annual spring spotlighting events in Aubrey Valley and on the Double O Ranch with a four-night event in March, and a split seven-night event in April.

The dates are March 12-15, April 10-12 and April 16-19.

Volunteers begin spotlighting around 9:30 p.m. and continue until sunrise, usually around 6 a.m. The event take place right outside of Seligman, about one-hour drive from Kingman.

Spring spotlighting events are held to assess the ferret population after winter, to trap dispersing kits that were not trapped in the fall, and to trap older ferrets that need a canine distemper or plague booster.

“We will also be searching for survivors from the captive release last fall,” said Wildlife Specialist Jennifer Cordova from the Arizona Game and Fish Department. “Last year, we caught a total of six wild-born ferrets, five new and one from 2017, on the Double O Ranch, and one captive in Hubbard Pasture. … Despite the difficulty in locating ferrets, over 100 volunteers once again came through to help us locate ferrets.”

The black-footed ferret is North America’s only native ferret, and is an endangered species. It lives in large prairie dog towns, preying on prairie dogs. Spotlighting involves the use of high-powered lights to locate and identify black-footed ferrets. Eyes reflected by the spotlight aids surveyors with locating and identifying an animal. A metal trap is placed over the hole, and the wait begins.

After being trapped, the ferret’s health will be assessed (vitals monitored) and the ferret will have a passive integrated transponder (PIT) tag inserted subcutaneously allowing it to be studied. Once the ferret has been processed, the team will return to their route and release the ferret in the same burrow where it was trapped.

If you are interested in volunteering email azferret@azgfd.gov with “spring spotlighting” in subject line. Indicate the month and the night you would like to spotlight and if you are bringing your own vehicle. Those assigned to vehicles will drive a set route throughout the night spotlighting for ferrets. Those backpack spotlighting will be required to walk several miles.

Bring a GPS, clipboard, flashlight, backpack and binoculars. Training on how to use a GPS unit will be provided. There will be also discounts on food and lodging for spotlighters.

Google maps for Aubrey Valley where the spotlighting will take place: