Ferret enthusiasts needed
KINGMAN - The Black-footed Ferret Project will host its annual spring spotlighting events in Aubrey Valley and on the Double O Ranch with a four-night event in March, and a split seven-night event in April.
The dates are March 12-15, April 10-12 and April 16-19.
Volunteers begin spotlighting around 9:30 p.m. and continue until sunrise, usually around 6 a.m. The event take place right outside of Seligman, about one-hour drive from Kingman.
Spring spotlighting events are held to assess the ferret population after winter, to trap dispersing kits that were not trapped in the fall, and to trap older ferrets that need a canine distemper or plague booster.
“We will also be searching for survivors from the captive release last fall,” said Wildlife Specialist Jennifer Cordova from the Arizona Game and Fish Department. “Last year, we caught a total of six wild-born ferrets, five new and one from 2017, on the Double O Ranch, and one captive in Hubbard Pasture. … Despite the difficulty in locating ferrets, over 100 volunteers once again came through to help us locate ferrets.”
The black-footed ferret is North America’s only native ferret, and is an endangered species. It lives in large prairie dog towns, preying on prairie dogs. Spotlighting involves the use of high-powered lights to locate and identify black-footed ferrets. Eyes reflected by the spotlight aids surveyors with locating and identifying an animal. A metal trap is placed over the hole, and the wait begins.
After being trapped, the ferret’s health will be assessed (vitals monitored) and the ferret will have a passive integrated transponder (PIT) tag inserted subcutaneously allowing it to be studied. Once the ferret has been processed, the team will return to their route and release the ferret in the same burrow where it was trapped.
If you are interested in volunteering email azferret@azgfd.gov with “spring spotlighting” in subject line. Indicate the month and the night you would like to spotlight and if you are bringing your own vehicle. Those assigned to vehicles will drive a set route throughout the night spotlighting for ferrets. Those backpack spotlighting will be required to walk several miles.
Bring a GPS, clipboard, flashlight, backpack and binoculars. Training on how to use a GPS unit will be provided. There will be also discounts on food and lodging for spotlighters.
Google maps for Aubrey Valley where the spotlighting will take place:
- US 93 closed north of Wickenburg
- Obituary
- Mohave County to consider steps to revitalize mining industry
- Focus on Kingman: German photographer gets her kicks and pics on Route 66
- Valentine’s Déjà vu: Frank and Viola Jones of Kingman divorced, then married again
- Could some Kingman streets revert to gravel?
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Kingman City Council to hear update on interchange
- Arizona lawmakers take first step to double state’s gasoline tax
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- King of Hemp Store to open doors: Community-minded Kingman shop will offer products from marijuana’s straight-laced cousin
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- National Weather Service: Windy, with a chance of snow for Kingman on Monday, Feb. 3
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: