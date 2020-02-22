OFFERS
Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis scholarship fundraiser set for Saturday, March 7

Members of the Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis Club prepare food at a Kingman City Expo on May 30, 2019. The club will serve higher fare on Saturday, March 7 when they hold an Irish-themed dinner fundraiser to raise money for scholarships at the Club for YOUth, 301 N. First St. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 22, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis is holding its annual scholarship fundraiser March 7, once again raising money so that local high school graduates can take the next steps in their educations.

“Please join us as we raise money to support graduating seniors attending trade schools, community colleges, and universities,” Kiwanis wrote in a news release. “Since 2018, Kiwanis has raised nearly $40,000 to help fund post-secondary education.”

Tickets cost $20 and include an Irish-themed dinner prepared by Chef Gual. The event is slated for 6 – 10 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Club for YOUth, 301 N. First St.

Attendees will also enjoy live music provided by Bill Burrows & Team. Also slated for the event are silent and live auctions, and 50/50 and Pot O’ Gold drawings.

Kiwanis also thanked its sponsors: Anderson Ford & Toyota, KRMC, Baker Chevron, UniSource Energy, 66 Auto Sales, The Law Office of Deborah A. Liverence, Deana Nelson State Farm, TNC Insurance, JM Eagle, Living Waters Hospice, Kermit’s Transmission, Foothills Bank, ReMax Preferred, Darin Edwards – Farmers Insurance, and Matt Ladendecker – Edward Jones.

For additional information contact Bill Ward at 928-718-0033 or bill@theclubforyouth.org

Information provided by Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis

