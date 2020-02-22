Letter | Thanks to Kingman community
The Positive Alternative Campus and Lee Williams High School would like to thank the Kingman community for its support of the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s Educational Tour.
Thank you for the enthusiasm and generous donations that were given for the performance of Romeo and Juliet. As a result of the community’s response, we are hoping to have U.S.F. return next year.
We are already working hard to make this opportunity available to our students and to the Kingman area.
Thank you for your patronage.
Jennifer M. Potter
Positive Alternative Campus
Debbie Talk and Sarah Kucharek
Lee Williams High School
