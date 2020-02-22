Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ meetings set

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has announced that the board’s Monday, March 2 regularly scheduled meeting has been canceled due to a conflict with the annual National Associations of Counties Conference.

The board’s Monday, March 16 meeting, slated for 8:30 a.m. in the county administration building, 700 W. Beale St.. It will be the only board of supervisors meeting held in March.

The board will meet twice in April – at 9:30 a.m., Monday, April 6 in Kingman, and 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 20 in the Lake Havasu City council chambers in Lake Havasu City.

For more information contact Clerk of the Board Ginny Anderson at 928-753-0731, Ext. 4462.

Information provided by Mohave County