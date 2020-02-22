Mohave County supervisors reject 2-year budgeting process

KINGMAN – Two-year budgets proposals for county departments work for Texas and Nevada, but Mohave County will stick to annual budgets.

The change was proposed by Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3, who introduced the item at the board of supervisors’ Feb. 18 meeting, hoping to streamline county processes and save time and money.

“For most departments, the basic budget is the same every year,” Johnson said, adding he spoke with department heads who, he said, would welcome the change. “Our departments are spending an awful lot of time doing things over and over again.” Also, he said, neighboring Nevada successfully operates on a two-year budget cycle.

But County Manager Mike Hendrix said annual budget proposals are invaluable in terms of providing the most accurate numbers and best recommendations to the board.

“For example, I gave a kick-off budget presentation last week,” he offered. “And I had no firm idea of the numbers until this time of year.”

Around this time of the year, the county also finds out what impact the state will have on their budget and how much money is left from the prior year.

“It’s important to me to meet every year with each department and every elected official face-to-face because it’s a negotiation,” Hendrix said.

Two-year budget proposals, he continued, would be less accurate, and therefore less useful to him as county manager. Annual discussions, he said, provide opportunities to go over every new item and every new initiative, department by department. Budgets can be drastically different year to year, he said, plus annual discussions give departments the chance to fight for the funds they need.

Johnson replied that changes reflecting extra money, new projects, funding gaps and rising costs would have to be made each year and approved as an amendment to the existing budget. After all, by statute, the county would still have to hold budget hearings each year.

Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 expressed his preference to stick to annual budgets since he always enjoyed how county departments “roll the dice” from time to time.

Chairwoman Jean Bishop of District 4 said she had mixed feelings on the subject, noting unknowns like economic downturns that could reduce revenue, and liability lawsuits that need to be resolved.

“We should bear in mind that the entire state of Texas is operating on a two-year budget cycle,” said Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5. “(Texas) is one of the most populous states in the union and, I believe, one of the top in economic growth. We might want to consider this.”

Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 asked Johnson if he has any estimate of the savings, but making such an estimate was hard even for Mohave County Financial Director Coral Loyd, who was asked to weigh in.

“There are merits to both positions,” she said. “You all have a good handle on the reasoning.”

She admitted that yearly budget work takes considerable effort and time for county staff, and that potentially a lot of hours could be saved. How many would have to be evaluated, and would likely vary from department to department, she added.

Johnson and Gould voted to approve moving to a two-year budget cycle, while Watson, Angius and Bishop were opposed..