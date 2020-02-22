OFFERS
Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District board greeted by small group of angry protesters

Prior to NACFD’s Thursday, Feb. 20 meeting, picketers were voicing concerns with the operation of their fire district in front of the building at 2600 Northern Ave. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: February 22, 2020 8:09 p.m.

KINGMAN – A small group of about six protesters expressed grievances with the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District board prior to its Thursday, Feb. 20 meeting by picketing in front of the building at 2600 Northern Ave., which has been a source of contention within the district.

The 12,000-square-foot building was purchased for $500,000 in 2012.

The goal is to remodel the facility into a public safety complex that would include a fire station, fire administration offices and a maintenance bay.

But there are those within the district, including some picketers, who believe the purchase of the building and subsequent plans for its future development are a waste of money, among other allegations. And the building at 2600 Northern was not the only matter that brought picketers to the corner.

For example, picketers handed the Kingman Miner literature that listed their goals.

Those included firefighter response to all medical emergencies; the district having its own fire chief; removal of board members Jim Bailey, Mike Collins, Eric Berg and John Bryant; an end to the board’s “corruption;” equal service for all communities and more. That more includes the sale of the 2600 Northern building, which picketers dubbed a “hay barn” and a “money pit.”

In responding to the accusation of corruption, Board Chair Jim Bailey said such accusations have been around for three years. He said of all the accusations, the only violation found by the Attorney General’s Office was an open meetings law violation stemming from the minutes not being made available to the public within the appropriate amount of time.

Residents of the Valle Vista area were also out front picketing, some of whom were upset with response times from the district. They held signs that read “We want Valle Vista Fire back” and “Valle Vista deserves equal service to Butler.” “Rhoades does not care about Valle Vista” was another.

Kingman Fire Chief Jake Rhoades responded by saying that since the city entered into an intergovernmental agreement for management services with NACFD in August 2019, focus on stability, accountability and increasing the level of service have resulted in “numerous positive results,” including the “increased” level of service.

The NACFD board didn’t engage in too much discussion on the 2600 Northern building at the Thursday meeting, as the item was tabled. It could return for discussion following the review of associated request for proposal documents by the district’s attorney.

