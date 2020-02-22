OFFERS
Obituary | Minette Doss

Minette Doss

Minette Doss

Originally Published: February 22, 2020 8:32 p.m.

Minette Doss went on to the next phase of eternal life on Feb. 4, 2020. Her passing occurred in Denver but her heart will always remain in Alma, Colorado, were she has resided the past 12 years and has become known as the Pie Queen of Alma. She is the daughter of Walter Newman Nance and Virginia Lee Nance (Murray). This individual is survived by her beloved daughter, Cameron of Denver; and brother, Chris (Barbara) Nance of New Albany, Indiana.

Minette began this wonderful life journey in New Albany, Indiana, on March 31, 1950. The female was an award-winning baton twirler and flutist in her youth. Minette moved to Arizona in 1976 to drive a bus at Grand Canyon. During her stay in Arizona, she resided Flagstaff, Kingman, Bullhead City and Prescott. Education and work, this woman valued highly, attaining a B.A. in psychology from Indiana University, and an M.A. and E.D.D. degrees from Northern Arizona University in school psychology and educational psychology. This individual worked the last 37 years as a licensed psychologist in both Arizona and Colorado.

Friendships were valued highly by this woman. If you were Minette’s friend, you were her friend for life. She has served on Alma Town Council and participated in the Colorado Municipal League for the last 10 years. This lady voluntarily ran the Alma Library for many years. This woman repeatedly said that her life turned out better than she could have ever imagined.

And now the most important part, what did she do for fun? Minette loved both the desert and the mountains. She backpacked over 1,000 miles in Grand Canyon. She learned to ski at 57 years old and finished at the top of the Epic Mix Leaderboard for all Vail resorts 4 years ago, being the only woman to do so to date. Being a lifelong swimmer also occupied her free time as well as ice skating during the summer months.

The world is a better place because Minette was here. Memorial services will be held at Alma Town Hall on March 19, 2020 and will include a potluck, Minette Memorial Bingo, and testimonials about Minette. Prizes for bingo will be pies. All are invited and feel free to wear costumes.

