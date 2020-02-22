OFFERS
Prep Baseball: New-look Vols working for their goals

Addis Guzman and the Vols begin the 2020 campaign at home against Kingman High at 3 p.m. Wednesday. (Miner file photo)

By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: February 22, 2020 9:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – In any sport, the key to success is getting better as the season progresses.

If a squad steadily improves, it pays off and that’s exactly what the Lee Williams High School baseball team is focused on during the 2020 campaign.

“I say it every year, but we’re just trying to be better than the day before,” said Vols head coach Patrick O’Boyle. “We’re doing a good job right now of coming out here working hard. The kids are busting their tails and we have a bright outlook. … We’re not going to come out and say we’re going to win this many games or do this or do that. Our goal every day is to get better.”

It won’t be as easy as previous years though. Lee Williams will be without five seniors from a squad that finished 15-1 overall and 11-1 in the 4A Grand Canyon Region.

That was also good enough to give the Vols their second straight region title.

It will be tough to replicate those results with a different squad, but Lee Williams isn’t backing down from the challenge.

“We’ve been very fortunate the last couple of years to have the success that we’ve had, but we attest that to the way we work in the offseason,” O’Boyle said. “We play baseball almost nine months out of the year, with the three months being an exception to football. We have a lot of kids who play both sports. And we do have a different type of team, but it’s the same type of mentality – the tough mentality that I’m going to do whatever I can to make sure that we’re successful as a team and putting the team before myself.”

And that mindset should help the Vols find success in an always-competitive region. Lee Williams won’t have the luxury of a large senior class, but the focus is on everyone stepping up.

“We preach to everybody on the team that you have a certain role,” O’Boyle said. “We all hold ourselves to the same standard. We have a couple of kids right now that are doing a good job (of being leaders), but pretty much all our guys do a pretty dang good job of holding our standard every single day in practice, in the weight room and the classroom. We definitely preach that with our whole team.”

The Vols will soon find out how well their method works when they host Kingman High at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Lee Williams then travels to Dysart at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.

By then the Vols will likely know where they stand, but they already have a good idea of the team’s strength.

“We’re a lot faster this year than we have been in years past with our base running as well as our base running,” O’Boyle said. “We should be pretty solid this year. Those will probably be our biggest strengths right now. We’re getting more consistent at the plate and on the mound. Our pitchers have been doing a good job all winter hitting their spots.”

