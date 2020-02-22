OFFERS
Prep Baseball: Rebuilding Bulldogs determined to improve

Connor Ocampo and the Bulldogs open the season at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Lee Williams. (Miner file photo)

By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: February 22, 2020 9:10 p.m.

KINGMAN – It’s no secret that the Kingman High School baseball team is in a state of rebuild. The Bulldogs won a region title a year ago, but lost seven seniors from that successful campaign. And it’ll be even tougher in 2020 as Kingman doesn’t have the luxury of any seniors.

“There’s no expectations right now – just to get better every day,” said Bulldogs head coach Chad Baitinger. “The expectation is just to compete. We’re going to take a few losses, I’m sure. But as long as the kids buy in and work hard every day, they’re going to get better.”

Only time will tell how much Kingman develops, but it won’t be easy in the 3A West Region. The Bulldogs went 12-5 overall and 8-2 in region a year ago, but this is an entirely new squad.

“We have nine freshmen and I’m probably going to see four or five of them playing a lot of time at the varsity level,” Baitinger said. “We’re going to try to compete this year, and make them as fundamentally sound as possible. But it’s just about fundamentals and getting them to buy into the program.”

And Baitinger is glad that buy-in can start at the lower levels as Kingman had enough interest to field a JV squad.

“We weren’t sure we would have enough for a JV, but we did get enough kids out,” Baitinger said. “It depends on if they all stay eligible and all that good stuff. It’s going to be an experience.”

Luckily the Bulldogs have a pair of upperclassmen to help shoulder the load. Both are juniors, but one is back on the team after a season off.

“Coleton Padilla will be in his third year at the varsity level, so he’ll have some experience,” Baitinger said. “David Lopez took last year off, but he’s back and he’ll be one of our better players. He’ll probably be our ace.”

It’s not a lot to have as far as leaders, but Kingman was dealt another tough blow as a pair of experienced athletes are likely to miss the season due to injury.

“Daniel Oliver tore his ACL in football, so he’s out,” Baitinger said. “And Zach McCray is out after having surgery on his labrum. That kind of hurts.”

The Bulldogs will get a much-needed spark though. David Dill is expected to be the starting catcher after he sits out half the season due to transferring from Kingman Academy.

But at the end of the day, this group has an intangible that should help them overcome the obstacles any young squad faces during a season.

“They have good attitudes,” Baitinger said. “And attitude is half the battle. Now we just need to turn them into leaders.”

