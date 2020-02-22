Prep Baseball: Tigers ready to pounce with senior leadership

KINGMAN – A squad faces a number of obstacles throughout a season, but it always helps when there are extra athletes waiting to step up and help out in a pinch.

The Kingman Academy High School baseball team has battled that issue in the past, but won’t have to worry about it during the 2020 season.

“I have a little more depth. In the past, one missing hole (in the lineup) would kill me,” said Tigers head coach Bill McCord. “If I have to go down to the JV, there are players right now that I have no problem bringing up. And they would play. In fact, they might be competing for a job.”

Academy hopes that extra depth can help it advance deeper in the 3A State Tournament after an exit in the first round a season ago. But the Tigers are much stronger than they were in 2019.

“I have high hopes this year,” McCord said. “We have a lot of experienced returners – I have nine seniors this year and three juniors making up the varsity team. I have some solid pitching this year. Kids who’ve played travel ball through the winter. We just have to hit the dang ball. If we’re hitting, I think we can stay in games.”

And McCord already knows Ryan Hurley, Wyatt Hall and Kaden Bean will lead Academy into its second year in the 3A West Region.

The Tigers hope it’s another successful year, too, as they went 11-8 overall and 7-3 in the region a season ago.

But each year is a new slate and the region is always up for grabs.

“Our competition is going to be Northwest Christian and Chino Valley,” McCord said. “They’re always solid. I’ve done homework on them. That’s who we’re going to be competing with. But I think we’re going to be really, really competitive this year. I have a lot of leadership and I’m excited about it.”

Academy won’t have to wait long to find out how good it can be as it opens the season with a flurry of games.

The season opener will be crucial, too. The Tigers host region foe River Valley at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, followed by another home contest against Lake Havasu at 3:45 p.m. Friday.

“We start off with so many games right off the bat. And there’s nothing we can do about it,” McCord said. “I’m using tournaments as practice. We have a doubleheader the day before a tournament and then have a game after the tournament. Any season game, region or not, we’re looking to win. If we don’t do so well in tournaments, that’s OK.”

The doubleheader is at noon Wednesday, March 4 and will give Academy its first four contests at home. The Tigers won’t have to go far for the tournament either, as the annual Kingman Invitational runs Thursday, March 5 through Saturday, March 7.

But the fast start can only help the Tigers as this experienced group knows they have to hit the ground running if they want to succeed.

“They’re coming out pretty focused,” McCord said. “We’re not having to get on them and give them all the lectures. ‘Hey this is your last year,’ and all the sappy stuff. They know what’s in front of them. They know the opportunities they have.”