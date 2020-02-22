Prep Softball: Lady Bulldogs up for the challenge

KINGMAN – One athlete doesn’t win or lose a game, but it’s a tough blow when a squad loses its ace pitcher.

The Kingman High School softball team will have to deal with that as junior Lilianna Valdivia is expected to miss about five weeks with a broken finger, but that doesn’t mean the Lady Bulldogs are already waving the white flag prior to the 2020 season.

“The girls understand the challenge ahead of them and they’re not going to make excuses,” said Kingman head coach Craig Lee. “That’s not what we do. We’re going to come to play every game. Whether we’re down five starters or one starter, it doesn’t matter. We’re going to come to play and we’re going to take that challenge.”

Even with that said, it’s no secret that Valdivia played an instrumental role for the Lady Bulldogs a year ago. She went 13-7 with 69 strikeouts and tossed 12 complete games. But as in all sports, it’s ‘the next man up,’ or woman in this case.

“It’s going to be a little challenging the first half of the season, trying to work through that,” Lee said of Valdivia’s absence. “We do have Maddy Chamberlain and she got some experience last year. I think she’ll step up and do her part.”

Chamberlain won’t be the only one with a bigger role though. Kingman will have to find athletes to fill the void left by five seniors from a squad that finished 8-9 overall and 5-5 in the 3A West Region.

However, it’s not a complete rebuild.

“A lot of the players are returners,” Lee said. “Just some of them are going to step into starting roles now. We have experience, but we just don’t have a lot of depth.”

And depth can play an instrumental role down the stretch. The Lady Bulldogs know that all too well and proved it by advancing to the playoffs last season. Kingman beat Page in a 3A Conference Play-In Game, before having its season end with a loss to Winslow in the first round of the state tournament.

That was the Lady Bulldogs’ second consecutive trip to the postseason and it remains the objective for 2020.

“The goal is always playoffs,” Lee said. “This year will be a little bit more challenging. We lost a lot of our top hitters. Defensively I think we’ll be OK. And some positions might be a little bit better. But it’s going to be if we can hit. That’s going to be a big part of what we do.”

Kingman will find out how it measures up at 3 p.m. Wednesday when it hosts crosstown rival Lee Williams. It’s the start of a busy stretch that will surely test the team’s willpower.

“Our first week is pretty rough,” Lee said. “We have games Wednesday and Thursday and then we go to Wickenburg Friday. Then we come back and play Monday. It’s going to be a real challenge on us with a little bit of a lack of depth. And not a lot of depth at pitching with Lili being out.”

Kingman hosts Northland Prep at 3 p.m. Thursday, followed by the Wrangler Classic Friday and Saturday and then a trip to Mohave Accelerated at 4 p.m. Monday.

The one benefit of all the games in a short span is the chance to determine team leaders.

“I don’t like to name captains yet. I like the kids to earn it,” Lee said. “I know Jordyn Dan is someone who’s really worked hard over the summer. She’s done a lot of work and she’s become an amazing hitter. I expect big things offensively out of her. I imagine she’ll fill some of that role, but I try to let it happen over the first week or two.”