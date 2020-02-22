Prep Softball: Lady Tigers hungry for more this season

KINGMAN – It’s not very often a squad has the luxury of returning everyone from the previous season. There is usually at least one senior that leaves, but the Kingman Academy High School softball team doesn’t have that problem as all of its athletes are back for the 2020 campaign.

“I’m excited because everyone is more experienced with varsity,” said Lady Tigers head coach Annette McCord. “A lot of these girls came off of middle school ball. So I’m really excited they have that year under their belt because it was tough when they were younger.”

Academy’s experience should pay dividends, too, as it struggled to tally wins in 2019 with a young group of Lady Tigers.

That won’t be the case this season as Academy will lean on a pair of seniors to improve on its 6-12 overall record and 3-7 mark in the 3A West Region.

“Randa Short is going to be vital,” McCord said. “She’s one of my seniors and she’s going to be really important this year. She’s a great leader. I’m excited to have her. And I have senior Gabi Lobue, too.”

Lobue and Short will be joined by a trio of upperclassmen who are also expected to make a difference.

“We have some really good juniors – Lynsey Day, Kiley Holloway and Oreauna Holland,” McCord said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how much they developed during the offseason.”

But the development won’t just be on varsity.

The Lady Tigers are expected to have a much stronger junior varsity squad that is sure to help down the road.

“Last year some of our girls had to play down to keep a JV team,” McCord said. “This year we have a whole JV team – grades permitting. So that’s nice. We’re starting to get some girls to help develop our program.”

With that said, Academy’s first test will be a tough one. The Lady Tigers welcome defending 3A West Region champion River Valley to Southside Park at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The Lady Dust Devils finished a perfect 15-0 a season ago, but lost in the quarterfinals of the 3A State Tournament. River Valley cruised past Academy in both 2019 meetings, combining for an astounding 37 runs.

“We’ll see how it goes,” McCord said. “They’re always tough.”

However, the Lady Tigers have a slight advantage from a year ago during their first season in the 3A Wet Region.

“Their confidence has increased,” McCord said. “They were very young last season. It’s tough going from middle school to high school. I’m hoping they’re going to have that extra confidence behind them.”

But that’s not the only area that Academy should have an extra boost in, as its team chemistry is headed in the right direction.

“They get along well,” McCord said. “Randa is really good at bringing them all up, so we don’t have a lot of drama. Hopefully we won’t have a lot of drama and we keep working together.”