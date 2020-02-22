OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 22
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Softball: Lady Tigers hungry for more this season

Abbie Bean and the Lady Tigers welcome defending 3A West Region champion River Valley to Southside Park at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. (Miner file photo)

Abbie Bean and the Lady Tigers welcome defending 3A West Region champion River Valley to Southside Park at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: February 22, 2020 9:31 p.m.

KINGMAN – It’s not very often a squad has the luxury of returning everyone from the previous season. There is usually at least one senior that leaves, but the Kingman Academy High School softball team doesn’t have that problem as all of its athletes are back for the 2020 campaign.

“I’m excited because everyone is more experienced with varsity,” said Lady Tigers head coach Annette McCord. “A lot of these girls came off of middle school ball. So I’m really excited they have that year under their belt because it was tough when they were younger.”

Academy’s experience should pay dividends, too, as it struggled to tally wins in 2019 with a young group of Lady Tigers.

That won’t be the case this season as Academy will lean on a pair of seniors to improve on its 6-12 overall record and 3-7 mark in the 3A West Region.

“Randa Short is going to be vital,” McCord said. “She’s one of my seniors and she’s going to be really important this year. She’s a great leader. I’m excited to have her. And I have senior Gabi Lobue, too.”

Lobue and Short will be joined by a trio of upperclassmen who are also expected to make a difference.

“We have some really good juniors – Lynsey Day, Kiley Holloway and Oreauna Holland,” McCord said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how much they developed during the offseason.”

But the development won’t just be on varsity.

The Lady Tigers are expected to have a much stronger junior varsity squad that is sure to help down the road.

“Last year some of our girls had to play down to keep a JV team,” McCord said. “This year we have a whole JV team – grades permitting. So that’s nice. We’re starting to get some girls to help develop our program.”

With that said, Academy’s first test will be a tough one. The Lady Tigers welcome defending 3A West Region champion River Valley to Southside Park at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The Lady Dust Devils finished a perfect 15-0 a season ago, but lost in the quarterfinals of the 3A State Tournament. River Valley cruised past Academy in both 2019 meetings, combining for an astounding 37 runs.

“We’ll see how it goes,” McCord said. “They’re always tough.”

However, the Lady Tigers have a slight advantage from a year ago during their first season in the 3A Wet Region.

“Their confidence has increased,” McCord said. “They were very young last season. It’s tough going from middle school to high school. I’m hoping they’re going to have that extra confidence behind them.”

But that’s not the only area that Academy should have an extra boost in, as its team chemistry is headed in the right direction.

“They get along well,” McCord said. “Randa is really good at bringing them all up, so we don’t have a lot of drama. Hopefully we won’t have a lot of drama and we keep working together.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Baseball: Tigers ready to pounce with senior leadership
Prep Roundup: Lady Tigers take down River Valley on Senior Night
Prep Volleyball: Lady Tigers use teamwork in sweep of Chino
Prep Volleyball: Lady Tigers focused on playing together in 2017
Prep Softball: Lady Bulldogs battle to close win over Academy

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News