Prep Softball: Lady Vols focused on staying close in 2020

KINGMAN – It’s safe to say chemistry can go a long way in a squad finding success and continuing it deep into the season.

The Lee Williams High School softball team hopes that is the case in 2020, as it shifts its focus to close relationships throughout the entire program.

“We are in the process of bonding,” said Lady Vols head coach Melody VanZandt. “It wasn’t that we weren’t connected last year, but we were not as close. And I think we’re building that between all the girls. Not just varsity. We’re building between all three levels and I like that.”

And Lee Williams creating tight-knit bonds should pay off after it struggled to win a year ago. The Lady Vols finished 4-13 overall and 2-10 in the 4A Grand Canyon Region.

They will have their work cut out for them, too, after the departure of a strong core of seniors – six to be exact.

“We lost a lot from last year, but I think we’ve gained a lot, also,” VanZandt said. “I think we’re going to be a lot healthier in a way. I don’t know how to put it, but emotionally, physically and everything else will be a lot better.”

Only time will tell what happens, but one advantage Lee Williams has this season is stability. The program had dealt with a coaching carousel in previous years, but that is no longer the case.

“The girls never had a continuous coach, so for me to hit this three-year mark is even better,” VanZandt said. “It’s nice to be the continuous person in this and them not having that ‘Oh, who’s going to be our coach next year?’ I’m here and it’s nice.”

And no one is happier that is the case than Serenity Armijo, Ellie Bruno and Autumn Roth, as the seniors look to go out on top in their last hurrah.

The Lady Vols trio begins their final campaign at 3 p.m. Wednesday on the road against Kingman High. Lee Williams then travels to Southside Park at 5:45 p.m. Friday for a contest with Kingman Academy.

“We always love our in-town rivalries,” VanZandt said. “We have KHS and the Academy next week. And then I think we play KHS again later on in the season.”

That second contest is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Centennial Park. But a pair of 4A Grand Canyon Region contests with Coconino are sandwiched in between on March 9 and 10. It’s not only an early test, but it’s also one of the teams that have been the cream of the crop.

“We always worry about Bradshaw Mountain and Coconino,” VanZandt said. “They are very good teams. Bradshaw and Coconino always come out very strong. We’re hoping that we can play up with them this year.”

And the Lady Vols already know the secret ingredient to finding that success.

“Their unity,” VanZandt said of the team’s strength. “We’re going to be a lot stronger being one team. Not just varsity, it’s everyone. It’s a huge difference.”