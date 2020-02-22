OFFERS
Rants and Raves | Feb. 23, 2020

Originally Published: February 22, 2020 8:26 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

State Senate panel approves bill to require police to cooperate with federal immigration officials – Republican proposed change to our Arizona Constitution, SCR 1007, requiring immigrant reporting from universities, public schools, hospitals. As if they don’t have enough to do. What are they going for, reporting of our neighbors next?

Am I the only one that sees the stupidity in giving sidewalks preference over roads?How much damage can foot traffic do to a concrete sidewalk? There are roads in the vicinity of the area now targeted for sidewalks that are rougher than a dirt road and they are ignored.

Federal Judge Association called an emergency meeting due to Attorney General Barr and Trump’s interference in Roger Stone’s case. Over 2,000 DOJ former prosecutors have signed letter insisting Barr resign. Corruption from the top has trickled down.

Trump’s wave of pardons is pure deep swamp. The millionaires will be donating or doing some quid pro quo for Trump. So, GOP senators, keep telling yourselves he’s learned his lesson after being impeached.

If Trump is supposed to be fighting corruption why pardon a dozen felons convicted of corruption, fraud and quid pro quo schemes. That’s why the story that Trump was trying to fight corruption in Ukraine was totally absurd and ridiculous.

Mohave County supervisors dig mining – Of course there is a risk of contamination. I question the integrity of any research, if any was used to arrive at this conclusion. You have sold out the health and security of our county. We need new supervisors.

City council pay raises – Pay raises for City Council members are way past due. Any idea how many hours they put into doing their jobs? I’ll bet it’s a lot. They control a budget of millions; they are needed!

Gasoline tax – Doubling gas tax by 2023? Is Arizona trying to catch up with California? What’s next, doubling county property taxes? A 10.75 sales tax. Smog checks! Triple vehicle registration fees. etc.

I see ads in the paper where a medical provider is accepting new patients. Hopefully it is a new provider because the current providers can’t take care of the patients they have much less take on new ones. It takes three or four months to get an appointment. I will either be dead or cured by then

Now we know why GOP Senators will not pass legislation to combat election meddling. They know Russia will be meddling in the election to favor Trump again. The GOP will sell their souls and jeopardize our democracy to stay in power.

Could we please ban smoking at the lodge? Second-hand smoke contributes to heart disease and cancer. People can just step outside to smoke. I can’t recommend a new member to this unhealthy situation.

GOP senators have blocked 10 election security bills so far. It appears that they don’t care about election interference especially if it helps Trump in 2020 as it did in 2016. Trump will continue to cheat; that’s his character.

Fix the Roads – Kingman and county roads in and around Kingman are badly in need of repair. Potholes everywhere, loose gravel on roads and streets. I-40 through town is a joke. Put money into existing roads and streets.

Trump is out of control. He just had DOJ interfere in the sentencing of his cohort, Roger Stone. GOP senators have unleashed this emboldened autocrat and now America is spiraling out of control. Americans deserve better.

I appreciate how impressive the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control is at managing coronavirus. These people risk their lives to protect us and deserve our respect and praise.

President Trump’s Phoenix rally – Martha McSally, some advice. Did you notice President Trump’s face as you were standing next to him, saying encouraging words of victory during the rally? He don’t like you. You better have a back-up job.

This is a test of the Rants & Raves submission form on kdminer.com - custom URL: kdminer.com/rants-and-raves. This is only a test. Had this been an actual rant or rave, I would say something critical or complimentary. Exactly 40 words.

Trump ousted acting director of national intelligence after Congress was briefed that Russia is actively meddling in the 2020 campaign to re-elect Trump for Moscow’s interest. Trump’s trying to keep the truth from coming out by placing his minion as acting director.

