Residents question why Mohave County pays TV taxes, but not everybody receives the service

KINGMAN – The problem is 10 years old. When, following new Federal Communication Commission rules, Mohave County’s Television Improvement District switched from analog to digital channels, some in remote county areas lost the service and never got it back. The county continues to tax them just the same, offering vague promises of possible future improvements.

“I’m a bit irritated having to pay a tax when I get nothing out of it,” said Timothy Krug on behalf of the Santa Fe Ranch Property Owners Association at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, where the matter was brought up by Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5. The POA represents over 2,700 property owners.

A retired architect who worked for Sarah Palin in Alaska before moving to Arizona, Krug is leading his neighbors at Stagecoach Trails, outside of Yucca, demanding digital TV accessibility.

“When I lost reception after the switch, I had to buy Direct TV,” he said, resulting in a connection fee and monthly payments of $50. And he still has to pay $8.10 in TV tax, which is based off the assessed value of his property. The average tax payment is about $5 per year.

He’s found an ally in Gould.

“We need to figure out what areas are unserved and either provide the service for the people who pay the tax, or cease to tax them for the service they cannot receive,” Gould said.

Providing service to unserved areas is technically possible, but would require money and work for the cash-strapped TV District.

Formed in 1983, “it was originally developed for safety, to connect those ultra-rural areas,” Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 reminded her colleagues, and pointed out the irony that it’s exactly those areas the system now fails. Thanks to a small fee built into property taxes, for almost 40 years, the county has been providing free, limited TV service to the communities across the counties. Those served are often elderly and on fixed incomes.

Mountainous terrain can impact service.

“Mohave County is not flat,” said Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1. “And when people move out to very rural parts of Mohave County and expect all county services, it makes you wonder: What in the world were they thinking when they bought that property?”

Watson doesn’t have a lot of heartburn over someone having to pay about $5 a year in TV tax to help provide this service to the rest of the county, he said.

Indeed, when in 2015, when Supervisor Angius for identical reasons attempted to disband the TV District, there was a big outcry in the community.

“A lot of people use it,” Angius said based on the experience, “especially now, when other services are not affordable for some people.”

County Attorney Ryan Esplin compared the TV tax to school taxes in that everybody pays, whether they have children or not.

“If you live in the district, you pay those taxes. That’s how it works,” said County Attorney Ryan Esplin. He offered a school district example. “I have children who go to school, but maybe my neighbors don’t. But they don’t get exempt from paying taxes for schools because their children don’t go there.”

However, Gould observed that people can have or adopt children and send them to school if they wish, while they simply can’t get the TV reception.

Unlike fire and school districts, according to Esplin, the law doesn’t allow for county TV district boundaries to be modified. They have to be identical to the county borders.

“I don’t think there’s a process that allows for certain people to be exempt,” Esplin said, but said he’ll look for alternatives. In the meantime, Gould requested maps of underserved areas so the supervisors can know the scale of the problem.

Stronger antennas on homes might be an answer, Chairwoman Jean Bishop of District 4 said.

And some residents may not know how to scan channels, and may in fact have service, the Supervisors noted. The whole problem with the switch from analog is the digital signal is not as strong, the supervisors said.



Currently, the county assists residents who report problems with TV reception, said County Manager Assistant Yvonne Orr, who is in charge of the TV District.



“Right now we send a Wecom employee with a portable unit to determine if they have the service,” she said, adding that the district lacks funds and is barely able to maintain operations. Soon, without a tax increase, the funds will not be enough to cover expenses.

So while fixing the TV District is technically feasible, with better equipment for both the county and homeowners, money is the problem. Additionally, the federal government would have to provide permission to any changes regarding transmitters.



The board voted unanimously 5-0 for the county staff to conduct more research on the unserved areas and come back to the board in 60 days.

Krug wasn’t convinced by Watson’s logic, and holds out hope for future action.

Because the only channel he is receiving on his hillside property is a Spanish-language channel, he jokingly came up with an alternative solution.

“The government should buy me Spanish classes,” he told the Miner.

