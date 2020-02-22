Wilderness column: Quaffing nature’s ‘Gatorade’

I love to hear stories about someone using ingenuity and self-reliance to get out of a difficult situation. A friend in the medical profession related the following survival story. It’s one of the best I’ve heard in some time. The story is told in his own words.

My wife and I, along with two friends of ours, decided to hike the Salt Trail to the Little Colorado River. It’s a grueling, technical 1-mile descent over a 3-mile-long trail.

A heat wave hit early June so the hike was to take place in triple-digit heat. I carried 10 liters of water; my wife carried seven. Due to the heat, many breaks, and a technically difficult trail, we went through our water rather quickly, and were down to 1 liter each when we reached the Little Colorado River.

We had planned on filtering spring water when we reached the banks of the little Colorado, only one problem.

We realized after checking 10-11 springs in the area, all of the springs were at least 1-2% salt water, and the Little Colorado River water is too alkaline to drink. We were nearly out of water and had a day long pack and raft trip the next morning before we reached the freshwater of the Colorado River. Our friends were completely out of water.

We were very far from civilization, turning back wasn't an option due to our lack of water, and we still hadn't eaten dinner. Quickly,

I remembered my physiology and medical training. I remembered the human body can drink small amounts of salt water, as long as there is ample sugar to absorb the salt though your stomach and intestines. Gatorade and other sports drinks have been aware of this for some time. It’s the reason these drinks are loaded with sugar -- to help the body absorb the salt content.

I quickly gathered the groups’ sugar and diluted the filtered salt water with the sugar to match the estimated salt content, roughly 1:1. I gave all of the rest of my water to my wife, and drank approximately 1/2 liter of the salt/sugar water first, so only one of us would be sick if I was wrong. It tasted terrible.

If I was wrong, it could be detrimental to our trip, and could threaten our survival in such a remote place.

The only thing left to do was to pray I didn't become nauseous.

After 2-3 hours, I felt fine, so I consumed the rest of the liter. After a full night, I encouraged the rest of the group to drink the foul tasting, wilderness "Gatorade" as I jokingly called it. I had enough supplies to make 5 liters for the group which lasted us until we reached the Colorado River and fresh water.

Knowledge is power. No matter what you do for a living or what you studied in school or what training you’ve received, there’s value in the knowledge you have.

If confronted with a survival situation, use all of your skills to survive.

If you are mechanically inclined and you get stuck but don’t have a regular winch, use your mechanical thinking to figure out how to leverage your physical ability. Make a two-pole flip-winch out of rope and two tree limbs. With a long tree limb and a pile of rocks, make a lever-jack to raise each corner of your vehicle so you can put branches or rocks under the tires. Construct a mechanical advantage system using rope and carabiners (can use links of chain for carabiners or clevis and clevis pins).

If you’re a photographer and have your equipment, take pictures of prominent landmarks on your outing so you can find your way back. If lost, use it to signal rescuers by reflecting light from the sun. Use the lens of your camera to start a fire or short circuit its battery so that it starts a fire.

In all the books that I’ve read on survival, the authors maintain that it’s the will to live and the state of mind that makes the difference between surviving and not making it.

Using all of your knowledge and skill gives you a head start on the will to live and surviving.

