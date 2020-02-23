OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Feb. 23
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | Feb. 23, 2020

Originally Published: February 23, 2020 5 a.m.

Birthdays: Dakota Fanning, 26; Josh Gad, 39; Kristin Davis, 55; Patricia Richardson, 69.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do what you can to help take on responsibility, and be a good listener. You can't please everyone, but doing your best will make you feel good. Traveling should be kept to a minimum, and safety should be first and foremost. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Think about what you've done, and how to improve your future and reach higher goals. Do whatever it takes to build up your confidence and to accept losses as learning experiences. Failures help build the road to success. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You'll confuse others if you keep changing your mind. Don't flirt for the sake of flirting. You can excel as long as you are honest about what you can do. Strive for stability, security and precision. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Kindness and generosity are commendable, but don't be gullible or leave yourself in a vulnerable position. Do things because you want to, not because you are afraid of the consequences if you don't live up to someone's expectations. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't let a change someone makes upset you. Your ability to adapt to whatever happens will give you the upper hand and help you reach your objective. Observe, and learn from the response you get from others. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Set a precedent for others to follow. Lay down your plan, and share your thoughts with people who have something to contribute. A positive change you make will improve the way you live and how you allocate your time moving forward. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do something that makes you happy. Being pampered, enjoying the company of someone you love or curling up with a good book or documentary series will ease stress and encourage you to make a positive lifestyle change. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pick a route that entices you, and see where it leads. You are ready to embark on an adventure that will stimulate your mind and your imagination. Creative endeavors should be at the top of your to-do list. 5 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be careful who you trust. Say less, listen more and don't get involved in a costly joint venture. Be wary of anyone playing emotional games with you or offering information that is damaging or directed at obtaining your personal information or data. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spend time with someone you enjoy being with, and discuss your intentions and plans. Explore your options and make positive changes; it will ease your mind regarding an emotional matter. Money or a gift is heading your way. Don't try to buy love. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look inward, and consider how best to present yourself and your skills to the world. Sticking to plans, regardless of what others do, will be in your best interest. Surround yourself with the people who bring out the best in you. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Flesh out your ideas, join interest groups, offer your services and build relationships with like-minded people. Intelligence, coupled with taking action, will lead to a positive change of direction. Stick to a moderate lifestyle, regardless of what you can afford. 3 stars

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscopes | Jan. 7, 2020
Horoscopes | Feb. 16, 2020
Horoscopes | Dec. 5, 2019
Horoscopes | Feb. 3, 2020
Horoscopes | Dec. 7, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News