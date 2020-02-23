OFFERS
Kingman City Council seeks infrastructure grant

Dispatchers work at the Kingman 911 Communications Center. City council approved the purchase of new 911 Communications Center consoles and associated hardware and software on Tuesday, Feb. 18. (Miner file photo)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: February 23, 2020 5:01 a.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 18 approved applying for an infrastructure grant, and authorized the purchase of new 911 communications center consoles.

The Public Works Department is in the process of preparing the application package for the 2020 round of federal Infrastructure For Rebuilding America grants.

Funds are awarded on a competitive basis for projects that will have a significant impact on the nation, a metropolitan area or a region.

Kingman officials believe the Rancho Santa Fe Parkway traffic interchange meets the criteria for the grant, and council authorized the mayor to take the next steps in submitting the grant application.

Council also approved the purchase of 911 Communications Center consoles and necessary hardware and software packages at a cost of around $184,000.

The purchase will ensure that service is maintained and updated at a level equal to that of technological advancements.

The city will utilize a cooperative agreement for the purchase with Motorola Solutions Inc.

Council also voted to cancel several meetings. The annual League of Arizona Cities and Towns Conference has been rescheduled to the first week of September, which has resulted in council canceling its Sept. 1 meeting. Council also approved the cancellation of the Aug. 4 meeting due to Arizona’s Primary Election.

