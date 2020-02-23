Mohave County issues 23 building permits
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 14:
– Tina Hynes: 2560 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; gas line replacement.
– Howard Leadley: 690 E. Kingsley St., Mohave Valley; electric.
– Shoreline Plumbing: 3019 E. Lera Lane, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocation.
– Shoreline Plumbing: 3042 Mescalero Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– Shoreline Plumbing: 3018 E. Latrelle Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– Shoreline Plumbing: 3026 E. Latrelle Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– Shoreline Plumbing: 3036 E. Latrelle Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– Old Trails Mobile Home: Kingman; demo buildings 2B and 3A.
– Old Trails Mobile Home: Golden Valley; demo manufactured home, awnings and room addition.
– Old Trails Mobile Home: Kingman; demolition of manufactured home, steps and awnings.
– Extreme Electric: Kingman; power to well only.
– Eagle Masonry & Fence: 1618 Poplar Drive, Mohave Valley; block columns.
– GT Power: 3605 Tourmaline St., Lake Havasu City; electric.
– Alfred Contreras: 8081 S. Aspen Drive, Mohave Valley; gas line.
– Romar Electric: 2361 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; new 100 amp meters on suites A and B.
– Shoreline Plumbing: 3025 E. Mescalero Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– Shoreline Plumbing:: 3035 E. Mescalero Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– Shoreline Plumbing: 3037 E. Mescalero Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– Shoreline Plumbing: 3041 E. Mescalero Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– Shoreline Plumbing: 3020 E. Mescalero Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– Shoreline Plumbing: 3026 E. Mescalero Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– Shoreline Plumbing: Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– Rose Porter: 6141 W. Ida Drive, Golden Valley; inspection on manufactured home as a result of a fire.
The City of Kingman has issued the following building permits for the week ending Thursday, Feb. 20:
– Angle Homes: 5366 Eagle View Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.
– Cantrell Development: 2464 Santa Monica Ave., Kingman; new SDFR; 44,724.
– Angle Homes: 3312 Roma Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,494.
– Angle Homes: 5339 Roadrunner Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.
– Angle Homes: 5306 White Tail Circle, Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.
– H & H Development: 1504 Jefferson St., Kingman; remodel; $229.
– Chris Lavadie: 2790 N. Evans St., Kingman; remodel; $63.
– DeVault Electric: 124 E. Beale St., Kingman; free standing; $38.
The City of Kingman has issued the following business licenses for the week ending Thursday, Feb. 20:
– Mud Masonry: 3691 North Lomita St., Kingman; masonry and bricklaying.
– Wildflower Studios and Gallery: 208 E. Beale St., Kingman; retail trade.
– Preferred Homecare: 2153 E. Gordon Drive, Ste. G, Kingman; home health care agencies.
– Arizona Northwest RV: 4050 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; RV sales.
– LW’s Photographic Services: 3713 Martingale Drive, Kingman; photography.
– Chase Taylor Powerwashing: 3900 E. Ryan Ave., Kingman; mobile power wash.
– Freedom Stone & Block Masonry: 2175 E. Leroy Ave., Kingman; masonry and bricklaying.
– Country Fresh Farms: 3631 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; retail trade.
– House cleaning by Tres: 4289 Highway 68, Unit 14, Golden Valley; house cleaning.
– Wholesale Floors: 8855 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix; floor installs.
