Attend the 'Tri-State Women's Expo," Feb. 29 and March 1
The “Tri-State Women’s Expo” will be held at the Mohave County Fair Grounds, 2600 Fair Grounds Blvd. in Kingman from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 1.
Come visit a variety of vendors sharing products, information and services throughout Mohave County & beyond including cosmetic surgery, skin care, legal services, hand crafted arts, gifts, business services and opportunities, preventive health, diet and nutrition, women’s networking and more.
Admission is free. Parking is $3. For more information, contact Frank at 702-373-7694 or by email at frankw1962@yahoo.com.
