Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Feb. 24
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Bullhead police seize $12 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine near Kingman

Bullhead City narcotics detectives arrested Beran Mohammed Beyan, 30, and Samatar Shafi Ahmed, 36, after finding more than $12 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Kingman on Thursday, Feb. 20. (Bullhead City Police photo)

Originally Published: February 24, 2020 10:52 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team seized cocaine and methamphetamine with a street value of more than $12 million during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 just west of Kingman on Thursday, Feb. 20, according to the Bullhead City Police Department.

At about 6:30 p.m., Bullhead City M.A.G.N.E.T. detectives pulled over a tractor trailer at milepost 33 on Interstate 40, just west of Kingman. With assistance from K9 Lorka of the Arizona Department of Public Safety and K9 Chase of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, detectives reportedly located approximately 168 kilograms of cocaine and 220 pounds of meth. Both have a combined street value of about $12,700,000, police said.

photo

Beyan Mohammed Beyan and Samatar Shafi Ahmed (MCSO)

Police arrested Beyan Mohammed Beyan, 30, and Samatar Shafi Ahmed, 36, on suspicion of transportation of dangerous drugs and narcotic drugs for sale. Both were booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by the Bullhead City Police Department.

