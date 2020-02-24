Candidates sought for openings on county boards, commissions

KINGMAN – Two Mohave County Supervisors have vacancies on volunteer boards and commissions that need to be filled, according to a news release from the county.

District 4 Supervisor and current Board Chairman Jean Bishop has an immediate opening on the Mohave County Board of Adjustment.

District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould has two open positions – one each on the Board of Adjustment and the Personnel Commission.

The remaining three supervisors have no vacancies or are filling them already, the news release noted.

“Volunteers who step forward and fill these important positions will be contributing in a positive way to the present and future of Mohave County while fulfilling a personal civic duty of their choice,” the county wrote in the release. “They will also be helping to shape policy while giving back to their community.”

County boards and commissions help in multiple ways, insuring county government involves the citizens it serves, the news release noted.

Arizona Revised Statutes require that each county in Arizona has one or more boards of adjustment with members appointed to staggered four-year terms.

Members act on requests by citizens to interpret provisions of the zoning ordinance, and variances to zoning ordinance standards. All actions are taken at a public hearing.

For more information the duties of a board of adjustment member, visit www.azleg.gov/viewdocument/?docName=https://www.azleg.gov/ars/11/00816.htm.

Personnel Commission members serve staggered four-year terms, representing the public interest in the improvement of personnel administration in the county.

The Commission adopts new rules, amends existing rules, recommends preparation of policies and procedures, and serves as an independent personnel board for the County.

Currently there are three Republicans serving three of the five Mohave County Supervisors’ Districts, requiring Gould to select a member from a different political party.

Each of the five county supervisors have occasional vacancies to fill on the following boards and commissions: Board of Adjustments, Board of Health, Building Code Advisory Board, Extension Advisory Board, Housing Authority, Library Citizens Advisory Board, Personnel Commission, Planning & Zoning Commission, Self-Insurance Retention/Employee Benefit Trust, and the Transportation Commission.

Those interested, should contact the office of their own district supervisors on upcoming vacancies.

For the current openings contact:

– Bishop, District 4, at 928-753-8618 or jean.bishop@mohavecounty.us.





– Gould, District 5, at 928-758-0739, 928- 453-0735, or ron.gould@mohavecounty.us.

Information provided by Mohave County