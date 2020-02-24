OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Feb. 24
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Candidates sought for openings on county boards, commissions

Mohave County Supervisors Ron Gould, shown above, and Jean Bishop, have announced openings on county boards and/or commissions. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Mohave County Supervisors Ron Gould, shown above, and Jean Bishop, have announced openings on county boards and/or commissions. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: February 24, 2020 5:01 a.m.

KINGMAN – Two Mohave County Supervisors have vacancies on volunteer boards and commissions that need to be filled, according to a news release from the county.

District 4 Supervisor and current Board Chairman Jean Bishop has an immediate opening on the Mohave County Board of Adjustment.

District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould has two open positions – one each on the Board of Adjustment and the Personnel Commission.

The remaining three supervisors have no vacancies or are filling them already, the news release noted.

“Volunteers who step forward and fill these important positions will be contributing in a positive way to the present and future of Mohave County while fulfilling a personal civic duty of their choice,” the county wrote in the release. “They will also be helping to shape policy while giving back to their community.”

County boards and commissions help in multiple ways, insuring county government involves the citizens it serves, the news release noted.

Arizona Revised Statutes require that each county in Arizona has one or more boards of adjustment with members appointed to staggered four-year terms.

Members act on requests by citizens to interpret provisions of the zoning ordinance, and variances to zoning ordinance standards. All actions are taken at a public hearing.

For more information the duties of a board of adjustment member, visit www.azleg.gov/viewdocument/?docName=https://www.azleg.gov/ars/11/00816.htm.

Personnel Commission members serve staggered four-year terms, representing the public interest in the improvement of personnel administration in the county.

The Commission adopts new rules, amends existing rules, recommends preparation of policies and procedures, and serves as an independent personnel board for the County.

Currently there are three Republicans serving three of the five Mohave County Supervisors’ Districts, requiring Gould to select a member from a different political party.

Each of the five county supervisors have occasional vacancies to fill on the following boards and commissions: Board of Adjustments, Board of Health, Building Code Advisory Board, Extension Advisory Board, Housing Authority, Library Citizens Advisory Board, Personnel Commission, Planning & Zoning Commission, Self-Insurance Retention/Employee Benefit Trust, and the Transportation Commission.

Those interested, should contact the office of their own district supervisors on upcoming vacancies.

For the current openings contact:

– Bishop, District 4, at 928-753-8618 or jean.bishop@mohavecounty.us.

– Gould, District 5, at 928-758-0739, 928- 453-0735, or ron.gould@mohavecounty.us.

Information provided by Mohave County

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County Supervisors to make 2020 appointments
Moss replacement on Mohave County Board of Supervisors to be named Tuesday
Lois Wakimoto appointed as District 5 supervisor
Supervisors extend 15-acre farmland lease with Wakimoto Farms
Candidates for Mohave County constable sought
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News