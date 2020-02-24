Charity Car Show benefits "Homes For Heroes," Saturday, Feb. 29

Everyone is welcome to come enjoy a day of rat rods, hot rods and classics at the 2nd annual "Charity Car Show" at Great American Pizza and Subs, 6775 Highway 68 in Golden Valley from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Come support our veterans with Great American Pizza and Subs through Homes for Heroes. There will be plenty of cars, raffle prizes, fun for all ages and homemade trophies for all categories.

For more information, contact Great American Pizza and Subs at 928-565-5550.

