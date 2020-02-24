OFFERS
Golden Valley firefighters join DPS air rescue for training

Firefighters from the Golden Valley Fire District teamed with the Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue unit to conduct training exercies recently. The top photo shows an air drop, while participants pose with the DPS helicopter in the bottom photo. (Photos by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

Firefighters from the Golden Valley Fire District teamed with the Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue unit to conduct training exercies recently. The top photo shows an air drop, while participants pose with the DPS helicopter in the bottom photo. (Photos by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

Butch Meriwether – For the Miner
Originally Published: February 24, 2020 5 a.m.

GOLDEN VALLEY - Golden Valley Fire District (GVFD) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) personnel participated in a joint training exercise near the GVFD Administration Office on Egar Road in the western portion of Golden Valley recently.

The flight crews of Air Rescue landed behind the GVFD Office and then set up their equipment and the helicopter in preparation for long-line water drops onto Bureau of land Management lands adjacent to Fire Station No. 12 and the GVFD Fire District Office.

After preparing for the water drops, the various Air Rescue pilots and flight crews took turns with the helicopter, picking up water in a 105-gallon basket from a temporary tank behind the GVFD Office and then dropping their load onto a simulated fire.

The training included radio communication between the Air Rescue crews and the firefighters on the ground at the simulated fire location. In addition, firefighters on the ground were directing the helicopter to the water drop area.

Both DPS Air Rescue and GVFD firefighters participate in various training exercises throughout the year with other fire districts and fire departments, and other agencies such as the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue units.

