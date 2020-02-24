Kingman man arrested on suspicion of assorted drug felonies

KINGMAN – Brandon Anthony Delossantos, 23, of Kingman, was arrested by the Kingman Police Department on Sunday, Feb. 23 after reportedly firing a handgun into the air and being in possession of assorted drugs and paraphernalia.

At about 12:20 a.m. officers responded to the 3700 block of Heather Avenue to a report of gunshots. Deputies found Delossantos lying on the ground in front of a home, where he was being helped by a resident. He appeared to be dehydrated, intoxicated and under the influence, but was not injured, according to KPD.

Delossantos was allegedly found to be in possession of a handgun, suspected cocaine, suspected marijuana and associated drug paraphernalia. He also had a warrant for contempt of court issued by Kingman Justice Court.

The investigation revealed Delossantos had been walking toward Kingman from a desert area on Airway Avenue when he fired his handgun into the air. He reportedly admitted involvement in the offenses.

Delossantos was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, misconduct involving weapons and the misdemeanor warrant. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by KPD