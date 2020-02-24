OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Feb. 24
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman man arrested on suspicion of assorted drug felonies

Originally Published: February 24, 2020 11:39 a.m.

KINGMAN – Brandon Anthony Delossantos, 23, of Kingman, was arrested by the Kingman Police Department on Sunday, Feb. 23 after reportedly firing a handgun into the air and being in possession of assorted drugs and paraphernalia.

At about 12:20 a.m. officers responded to the 3700 block of Heather Avenue to a report of gunshots. Deputies found Delossantos lying on the ground in front of a home, where he was being helped by a resident. He appeared to be dehydrated, intoxicated and under the influence, but was not injured, according to KPD.

Delossantos was allegedly found to be in possession of a handgun, suspected cocaine, suspected marijuana and associated drug paraphernalia. He also had a warrant for contempt of court issued by Kingman Justice Court.

The investigation revealed Delossantos had been walking toward Kingman from a desert area on Airway Avenue when he fired his handgun into the air. He reportedly admitted involvement in the offenses.

Delossantos was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, misconduct involving weapons and the misdemeanor warrant. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by KPD

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave 911: Tuesday, March 10, 2009
Mohave 911: Sunday, August 29, 2010
Mohave 911 | Oct. 7, 2019
Tuesday 3/20
Sunday, October 5, 2008
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News