Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Feb. 24
Weather  35.0° weather icon
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman receives nearly two inches of rain

Nearly two inches of rain fell at the Kingman Municipal Airport on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22-23. (Miner file photo)

Nearly two inches of rain fell at the Kingman Municipal Airport on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22-23. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 24, 2020 2:22 p.m.

KINGMAN - Kingman received its first significant rainfall of the year on Saturday, when 1.23 inches fell at the Kingman Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

Another .52 inches fell on Sunday for a total of 1.75 inches for the weekend.

Now the faucet turns off for the immediate future. According to the NWS seven-day forecast, there will be mostly sunny skies with daytime highs in the low-to-mid 60s and night-time lows in the high 30s and low 40s.

The forecast also calls for breezy conditions through Wednesday, with gusts as high as 32 mph on Tuesday, and sustained winds of 18-23 mph. Gusts to 24 mph on Tuesday night and 23 mph on Wednesday are possible.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

