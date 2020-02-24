'Mangy Mutt 1K & 5K Walk/Run' benefits the Low Cost Spay/Neuter Foundation, Saturday, Feb. 29
The 6th Annual "Mangy Mutt 1K and 5K Walk/Run" will be held at the Kingman Regional Medical Center, Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3601 Santa Rosa Dr. on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Pet teams are encouraged, but animals must be leashed at all times and will not be permitted in the hospital.
Same day registration begins at 6:30 a.m., and the race starts at 8 a.m. The course consists primarily of desert roads. An early race packet pickup will be held Friday Feb. 28 from 5-8 p.m. at the Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic, 1707 E Andy Devine Ave.
To register visit Active.com. All proceeds benefit the Low Cost Spay/Neuter Foundation. For more information visit themangymuttrace.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
- Arizona lawmakers take first step to double state’s gasoline tax
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Focus on Kingman: German photographer gets her kicks and pics on Route 66
- Residents question why Mohave County pays TV taxes, but not everybody receives the service
- Arizona Department of Transportation delivers I-11 update
- Kingman man hurt after car collides with semi Feb. 17
- Rants and Raves
- Circus comes to Kingman starting Thursday
- 'Cirque Legacy' is coming to Kingman, Feb. 20-23
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- King of Hemp Store to open doors: Community-minded Kingman shop will offer products from marijuana’s straight-laced cousin
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- National Weather Service: Windy, with a chance of snow for Kingman on Monday, Feb. 3
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Suspects toss drug-filled suitcases onto I-40 near Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: