'Mangy Mutt 1K & 5K Walk/Run' benefits the Low Cost Spay/Neuter Foundation, Saturday, Feb. 29

The 6th Annual "Mangy Mutt 1K and 5K Walk/Run" will be held at the Kingman Regional Medical Center, Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3601 Santa Rosa Dr. on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Pet teams are encouraged, but animals must be leashed at all times and will not be permitted in the hospital.

Same day registration begins at 6:30 a.m., and the race starts at 8 a.m. The course consists primarily of desert roads. An early race packet pickup will be held Friday Feb. 28 from 5-8 p.m. at the Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic, 1707 E Andy Devine Ave.

To register visit Active.com. All proceeds benefit the Low Cost Spay/Neuter Foundation. For more information visit themangymuttrace.com.

