Mohave Community College joins state community colleges at Capitol rally

PHOENIX - Mohave Community College joined the nine other Arizona Community College districts for a rally at the state capitol last week, showcasing their programs, students and the economic benefits they deliver to Arizona.

College officials gathered on the Capitol lawn to thank legislators and Gov. Doug Ducey for the one-time funding from last year and to urge them to continue to invest in Arizona Community Colleges.

Nearly 300,000 students attend Arizona community colleges, and the financial impact is $11 billion in increased wages over their working lives. “In Mohave County alone, the college has annual economic impact of $214 million each year, and for every dollar invested in the college, the community receives a return of $7.50,” said MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein.

Klippenstein joined presidents and chancellors from around the state to highlight how the 2019-2020 funds are being put to good use. For example, Mohave Community College is making several expansions and additions with the $1.152 million it received from the state.

