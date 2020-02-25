2019 Citizen Survey finds residents support pavement preservation efforts

KINGMAN – According to Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin’s Tuesday, Feb. 18 report to city council on the 2019 Citizen Survey, more than half of respondents were supportive of either a property tax or an increase in sales tax to fund city projects and services.

The city utilized the National Community Survey for the effort, as it did in 2018. The city successfully mailed out 1,700 surveys, and received 472 responses for a total response rate of 28%.

Under the somewhat support or strongly support category, 65% of respondents said they would support an additional property tax as a funding source for pavement preservation. However, it should be noted that a further breakdown of the data shows that of that 65%, only 25% strongly supported an additional property tax as a funding source for pavement preservation. “Somewhat support” totaled 40%. “Somewhat oppose” came in at 13%, and “strongly oppose” at 22%.

Sixty-two percent of respondents reported they would support a property tax for public safety facilities and services. City parks and trails, and the construction of a community center, each garnered 55% support. Improved downtown streetscape and infrastructure received support at 52%, while paying down the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System debt was supported by 46% of respondents.

Residents were also asked the same question about an increase in sales tax. Once again, the effort most supported by respondents at 57% was pavement preservation. Respondents who would strongly support that effort totaled 24%, and somewhat support 33%. Sixteen percent of respondents somewhat opposed the idea, and 27% strongly opposed.

That was followed by public safety facilities and services at 53%, and a community center at 50%. Improved downtown streetscape registered 50% support, and paying down the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System debt garnered 40% support.

However, Foggin noted that a recently conducted poll found that residents would be more receptive to an increase in sales tax than a property tax. He said the poll results are likely to be more reflective of the community’s stance on the issue.