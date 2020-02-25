4th annual 'Wiggle Waggle Walk' benefits SAINT, Saturday, Feb. 29
Murphy Broadcasting presents the 4th annual “Wiggle Waggle Walk” at Rotary Park, 2315 Balboa Dr. in Bullhead City from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Come join us to raise funds for Saving Animals In Need Together (S.A.I.N.T.). Adults are $10, children $5 and pets are free. Form a team and raise money together.
Grand prize for the individual or team that raises the most money. Meet Walter, the orphan burro from Oatman from 12 to 1 p.m., pet adoption, vendors, bounce houses, hot dogs, cotton candy and more!
For more information, call Gina at 928-302-0675 or visit Bit.ly/WiggleWaggleBHC.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
- Obituary
- Arizona lawmakers take first step to double state’s gasoline tax
- Obituary
- Residents question why Mohave County pays TV taxes, but not everybody receives the service
- Focus on Kingman: German photographer gets her kicks and pics on Route 66
- Arizona Department of Transportation delivers I-11 update
- Bullhead police seize $12 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine near Kingman
- Kingman man hurt after car collides with semi Feb. 17
- Rants and Raves
- Circus comes to Kingman starting Thursday
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- King of Hemp Store to open doors: Community-minded Kingman shop will offer products from marijuana’s straight-laced cousin
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- National Weather Service: Windy, with a chance of snow for Kingman on Monday, Feb. 3
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Mohave County officials monitor coronavirus
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: