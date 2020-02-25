OFFERS
4th annual 'Wiggle Waggle Walk' benefits SAINT, Saturday, Feb. 29

The 4th annual “Wiggle Waggle Walk” at Rotary Park, 2315 Balboa Dr. in Bullhead City from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. (Murphy Broadcasting)

The 4th annual "Wiggle Waggle Walk" at Rotary Park, 2315 Balboa Dr. in Bullhead City from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. (Murphy Broadcasting)

By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 4:08 p.m.

Wiggle Waggle Walk for SAINT

Murphy Broadcasting presents the 4th annual “Wiggle Waggle Walk” at Rotary Park, 2315 Balboa Dr. in Bullhead City from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Come join us to raise funds for Saving Animals In Need Together (S.A.I.N.T.). Adults are $10, children $5 and pets are free. Form a team and raise money together.

Grand prize for the individual or team that raises the most money. Meet Walter, the orphan burro from Oatman from 12 to 1 p.m., pet adoption, vendors, bounce houses, hot dogs, cotton candy and more!

For more information, call Gina at 928-302-0675 or visit Bit.ly/WiggleWaggleBHC.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

