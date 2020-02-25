4th annual 'Wiggle Waggle Walk' benefits SAINT, Saturday, Feb. 29

Murphy Broadcasting presents the 4th annual “Wiggle Waggle Walk” at Rotary Park, 2315 Balboa Dr. in Bullhead City from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Come join us to raise funds for Saving Animals In Need Together (S.A.I.N.T.). Adults are $10, children $5 and pets are free. Form a team and raise money together.

Grand prize for the individual or team that raises the most money. Meet Walter, the orphan burro from Oatman from 12 to 1 p.m., pet adoption, vendors, bounce houses, hot dogs, cotton candy and more!

For more information, call Gina at 928-302-0675 or visit Bit.ly/WiggleWaggleBHC.

