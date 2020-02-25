OFFERS
Blank Canvas: Route 66 Museum to feature artists of the Mother Road

The work of Route 66 artist Bob Waldmire will be featured in the Route 66 Museum at the Powerhouse Visitor Center. (Courtesy photo)

The work of Route 66 artist Bob Waldmire will be featured in the Route 66 Museum at the Powerhouse Visitor Center. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 5:57 p.m.

The Arizona Route 66 Museum at the Powerhouse Visitor Center will soon be home to rotating collections of art focused on the Mother Road, adding to visitor experiences and honoring artists with a passion for Route 66.

The Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona and the Mohave County Historical Society have partnered for the art exhibit at the Arizona Route 66 Museum at the Powerhouse Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave. The space will exhibit Route 66 art on an annual rotating basis, with the first collection featuring the work of Bob Waldmire.

As a former member of the association and previous owner of a Route 66 Arizona business, the Hackberry General Store, the association was eager to honor Waldmire for his contributions to Route 66 Arizona by exhibiting his works in the inaugural show.

Nikki Seegers, director of operations for the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona, explained that the Waldmire exhibit will include drawings, some black and white and some in color, along with Route 66 postcards and posters, which are available for sale at the gift shop.

“The collection we’ll be showing is a mixture of Route 66 in Arizona, Route 66, and then it is a lot about the life of Bob,” Seegers said. “He was such an icon along Route 66.”

The space was previously a reading room housing the association’s documents, photos, and poster collection from the past 30 years. Visitors and journalists were welcome to look through the history or use records for articles or projects. However, the last two years has seen the Northern Arizona University’s Cline Library collect all of the historical records, transporting them to Flagstaff for archiving and safe keeping.

That left the reading room empty and in need of a new purpose, Seegers said.

“A rotating art exhibit that focused on Route 66, felt like a great addition to the Route 66 Museum’s current displays. It will add to the visitor experience and allow the Association to honor artists who are as passionate about Route 66 as we are,” Seegers said.

The association donated $10,000 to the Mohave County Historical Society to cover repair and supply costs to repurpose the room. That work included plaster repair, painting and installing new light fixtures. Also constructed was a wall on which art will be hung.

The exhibit will open to the public at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14 and will run through January 2021. Entrance to the Route 66 Museum is $4 per person. The ticket is also good for admission to the Mohave Museum of History and Arts and the Bonelli House.

“The Route 66 Museum is a great introduction to how the road developed over time, and then Bob Waldmire’s exhibit is great for tourists because they get to know a little bit more about someone who loved Route 66 and really spent their life driving up and down the Mother Road,” Seegers said. “For Route 66 enthusiasts, many of them knew Bob and it’s just a great kind of capsule of his life.”

Additional exhibits are planned for the future, with Seegers noting that the association has several different artists in mind.

“The Route 66 Museum is very much the same as it was when it opened,” Seegers said. “But this new art exhibit gives visitors who are coming for a second time, or Kingman locals, a new history to learn about at the museum.”

