Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 25
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Camp Beale Springs rehabilitated through joint effort

The City of Kingman and American Conservation Experience recently partnered to perform weed removal, trail enhancements and aesthetic improvements at Camp Beale Springs. (City of Kingman courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 25, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – Camp Beale Springs recently underwent a facelift courtesy of the City of Kingman and American Conservation Experience.

The Camp Beale Springs area was in need of weed removal, trail enhancements and overall aesthetic improvements, the city wrote in a news release. “ACE Crew Leader Carina Zenti had a team of eight clearing brush, lining paths with rocks and smoothing the trail to make it passable for more people to enjoy.”

Jack McMullin of ACE walked the project area with city staff, discussing what could be done to improve the site. Bureau of Land Management representatives provided cultural guidance to ensure no historic sites within the project’s limits were disturbed.

“The city invites everyone to view the important work this group did over the past week, and enjoy our Kingman parks,” the release continued.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

