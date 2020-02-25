Camp Beale Springs rehabilitated through joint effort
KINGMAN – Camp Beale Springs recently underwent a facelift courtesy of the City of Kingman and American Conservation Experience.
The Camp Beale Springs area was in need of weed removal, trail enhancements and overall aesthetic improvements, the city wrote in a news release. “ACE Crew Leader Carina Zenti had a team of eight clearing brush, lining paths with rocks and smoothing the trail to make it passable for more people to enjoy.”
Jack McMullin of ACE walked the project area with city staff, discussing what could be done to improve the site. Bureau of Land Management representatives provided cultural guidance to ensure no historic sites within the project’s limits were disturbed.
“The city invites everyone to view the important work this group did over the past week, and enjoy our Kingman parks,” the release continued.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Obituary
- Arizona lawmakers take first step to double state’s gasoline tax
- Obituary
- Residents question why Mohave County pays TV taxes, but not everybody receives the service
- Focus on Kingman: German photographer gets her kicks and pics on Route 66
- Arizona Department of Transportation delivers I-11 update
- Kingman man hurt after car collides with semi Feb. 17
- Rants and Raves
- Circus comes to Kingman starting Thursday
- 'Cirque Legacy' is coming to Kingman, Feb. 20-23
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- King of Hemp Store to open doors: Community-minded Kingman shop will offer products from marijuana’s straight-laced cousin
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- National Weather Service: Windy, with a chance of snow for Kingman on Monday, Feb. 3
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Suspects toss drug-filled suitcases onto I-40 near Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: