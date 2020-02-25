OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 25
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Column | Kids have to make names for themselves

Tom Purcell, National Columnist
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 4:44 p.m.

Get this: New parents are giving newborns outlandish names – so they’ll stand out on social media.

That’s according to a new survey of British parents by ChannelMum, which found 72% of respondents “believe a unique name will help their child stand out from the crowd,” StudyFinds reports.

So, what are some of these “unique” names”?

Maevery, Faelina, Idalia, Evabeth and Tessadora are the top five new names for British girls.

Jaspin, Charleston, Brigham, Ranger and Wrenlow are the top five new names for British boys.

Want to see how popular your own name is here in America? Search for it at this Social Security Administration site: https://www.ssa.gov/cgi-bin/babyname.cgi

I’m no child-rearing expert, but it seems to me that if you want to give your kids a leg up in life, it’s better to give them simple, traditional names, not names that stand out.

I’m at the tail end of the baby boom. My high school friends were named Tom, John, Jeff, Bill, Bob, Rich and Tim.

As for girls, my sisters have common names: Kathy, Krissy, Lisa, Mary and Jennifer. Other common names include Linda, Elizabeth, Carol, Helen and Sandra.

If you really want your kid to be special, a name won’t do it. She’ll have to earn it, to work hard and sacrifice. She’ll have to try and fail before eventually finding her place – what she’s good at – and then work even harder to polish her talents.

That will be easier if she’s humble. And being humble will be easier if she doesn’t have some goofy name that makes her think she’s God’s precious, special gift to the universe.

Sure, times change and baby names follow trends. But don’t forget this timeless truth: We all have to make a name for ourselves.

Our actions, not our names, define who we are. Are we honest or a bit sketchy? Compassionate or hard-hearted? Thoughtful or close-minded? Courageous or someone who looks the other way when we see someone else doing wrong?

We freely choose our paths, and our real “names” – our real identities – will reveal themselves, regardless of the names we’re given at birth.

I’m named after my father and his father. I’m the fourth Thomas James Purcell to have the honor of that name.

My name carries a spiritual meaning. Many Christian saints and biblical heroes were named Thomas (including the doubting one). By giving me this name, my parents hoped to bestow good values on me.

With my common name, I never took myself too seriously – I knew I wasn’t the center of anybody’s universe. Flawed though I am, I hope my dad thinks I’ve lived up to our shared name.

I do understand new parents wanting to give their kids a head start in life. But they ought to be careful. An outlandish, “unique” name may do more harm than good.

“Tessadora” sounds like a 1970s Chrysler luxury sedan that never caught on with the public. Will “Tessadora” be as dated 30 years from now as bell bottoms are today?

“Wrenlow” sounds like a bird that’s afraid to fly high. Opportunities abound for bullies to make fun of a name like that.

That’s one thing that Tom, Bob and Tim – and Linda, Elizabeth and Carol – will never have to worry about.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Column | The Royal Wedding: Something for everyone
Dear Abby | Household division of labor is source of couple’s tension
Column | Who controls your kids’ lives?
Dear Abby | Girl’s severe allergies cause strain with animal-loving aunt
Column | Alexa, why won’t you reply to my father?
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News