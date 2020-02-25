Double Rainbow seen in Golden Valley
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 3:11 p.m.
Margie Ramey of Golden Valley took this photograph of a double rainbow on Saturday, Feb. 22. The photo was taken in Golden Valley looking toward Kingman. Nearly 2 inches of rain fell in the Kingman area on Saturday and Sunday.
