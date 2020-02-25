OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 25
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Double Rainbow seen in Golden Valley

Margie Ramey of Golden Valley took this photograph of a double rainbow on Saturday, Feb. 22. (Courtesy photo by Margie Ramey)

Margie Ramey of Golden Valley took this photograph of a double rainbow on Saturday, Feb. 22. (Courtesy photo by Margie Ramey)

Originally Published: February 25, 2020 3:11 p.m.

Margie Ramey of Golden Valley took this photograph of a double rainbow on Saturday, Feb. 22. The photo was taken in Golden Valley looking toward Kingman. Nearly 2 inches of rain fell in the Kingman area on Saturday and Sunday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman Photo: Over the Rainbow
Golden Valley mom arrested for hindering arrest of wanted son
Obituary: David E. Brink
Kingman Photo: Double rainbow, so two pots of gold?
MCSO nabs suspects in string of GV burglaries
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News