Golden Valley shelter delivers Valentine's baskets

For The Luv of Paws shelter founder Cherie Dalynn and her volunteers from the domestic animal shelter and sanctuary in Golden Valley drop off a Valentine’s Day basket for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office employees and a basket for the office’s five K-9s. Pictured, back row from left, are MCSO Undersheriff Edward Trafecanty, MCSO Lt. Steve Padilla, MSCO Chief Deputy Dean McKie; sanctuary volunteers Mary Miner (with Chevelle+ and Sally Greensill; and Mohave County Sheriff Doug Shuster. Front row from left are Debbie Betz, Bonnie Daniels with Shooting Star and Cherie Dalynn with Moon Man. For The Luv of Paws also dropped off the Valentine’s Day baskets in appreciation to the first responders of Kingman Fire Department, Golden Valley Fire District, Northern Arizona Fire District, and the Kingman Police Department.

For The Luv of Paws staff also delivered a Valentine’s Day basket for Kingman Fire Department employees. From left are sanctuary volunteer Sally Greensill with Shooting Star, sanctuary founder Cherie Dalynn with Moon Man, KFD Capt. Bob Casson, KFD firefighter Alex Pinkstaff, KFD firefighter Keagan Smith, and sanctuary volunteers Mary Miner, Shirley Bizub with Chevelle, Bonnie Daniels and Debbie Betz.