Jalbert, Brown win Kingman Bass Club tourney at Alamo Lake

Cody Jalbert, left, and Justin Brown found the winning pattern to win the Kingman Bass Club’s two-day bass tournament at Alamo Lake. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 3:34 p.m.

The team of Cody Jalbert and Judson Brown won the Kingman Bass Club’s two-day fishing tournament at Alamo Lake with a two-day total of 22.17 pounds of largemouth bass, beating nine other teams.

Jalbert and Brown said they caught their fish using green pumpkin jigs fished off of main lake points. The team weighed in a five-fish limit every day.

Second place went to the team of Matt Rust and Justin Beebe. They brought in a five-fish limit each day using chatterbaits and jigs for a total weight 21.65 pounds.

Third place went to the team of Charlie and Doniphan Schmidt whose 10-fish limit weighed 19.52 pounds. The Schmidts flipped worms and jigs to catch their fish.

Fourth place was taken by the father and son team of Ray and Donnie Scroggins. Their two-day limit weighed 19.36 pounds as was landed by drop shot fishing.

The big fish on the first day of the tournament was caught by Judson Brown. That bass weighed 3.3 pounds. Brown and Jalbert teamed for the heaviest five-fish limit – 11.65 pounds – to take the lead.

The big fish on Sunday was a 3.27 pound bass caught by Matt Rust. Rust and Justin Beebe brought in the heaviest limit on the second day. Their five bass weighed 12.27 pounds.

Greg Parker, one of the anglers in the tournament, said the water in the lake was high and there is a lot of brush in the backs of coves for anglers to fish.

All of the bass were released alive after the weigh-in.

The club’s next tournament is March 7-8 at Fisher’s Landing on Martinez Lake.

The pre-tournament meeting will be held on Feb. 26 at Kingman Honda at 7 p.m.

All teams of anglers are invited to participate in the KBC, the only bass fishing club in Kingman. For more information call Parker at 928-530-1387.

