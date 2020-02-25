Mohave County Animal Shelter seeks donations after influx Friday, Feb. 21

KINGMAN – Having received 50 animals in a single day on Friday, Feb. 21, the Mohave County Animal Shelter is seeking donations from the community so it can properly care for its new residents.

Of the 50 animals received by the shelter, one dog and her litter of puppies were transferred to For the Luv of Paws, while another mother and her litter were taken to a rescue partner in Las Vegas. All of the other animals will remain at the shelter until they are vaccinated, and have had their spay/neuter surgeries in preparation for possible adoption.

“With this many animals coming in along with the usual 200 animals at the shelter on any given day, the need for donations is high,” explained Lynn Kannianen, president of Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter.

Monetary donations sent to Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter (PO Box 1224, Kingman, AZ, 86402) are 100% tax deductible and come with a receipt. Donations of dog and puppy food, cat and kitten food, and cat litter are always welcome at the shelter at 950 Buchanan St. in Kingman. Donations can also be sent to the shelter via https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/FMCAS.



In other shelter news, Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will be at PetSmart in Kingman and Bullhead City for National Adoption Weekend Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, Feb. 29. Friends will bring puppies and older dogs of various breeds and sizes from the shelter that are available for adoption. Cats and kittens are available for adoption at both the shelter and PetSmart locations on any given day.

Information provided by Friends