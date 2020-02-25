Mohave County prepares for Census

KINGMAN – It’s almost time to be counted. Census 2020 is nearly here and community census leaders are getting antsy. There is so much to do, with Arizona households slated to start receiving invitations to complete the census as soon as mid-March.

Mohave County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee met on Wednesday, Feb. 19 to give reports on the activities in all five county districts.

Kingman is being represented by Nicole Bratley, District 1, who spoke about her work with the City and the schools, which did census-themed educational projects including essays and posters.

She also mentioned that in terms of census jobs, Mohave County applicants exceeded the number of applications, and there are more than enough qualified candidates.

“The Census will start calling people regarding these jobs starting this month and next month,” Bratley said. “The census is already working with local partners to set up training sites.”







Other counties haven’t been so lucky. For example, La Paz County is able to fill less than 60% of census jobs and is actively seeking additional candidates.

The committee is being frugal with spending, with $14,000 left out of an approved $20,000 budget. Nonetheless, the office of Ginny Anderson, clerk to the Board of Supervisors, is filled with promotional materials waiting to be distributed.



“Everybody loves the emery boards,” reported Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch, who also attended the meeting.

The committee agreed to spend $1,800 from remaining funds for radio advertisements.

Larry Tunforss of radio station KNTR offered a package for all three cities – Kingman, Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City – and the county, and presented it to the committee. “I know everybody has the same goal: To get every lizard to fill out a census form,” said Tunforss, who also serves as a chamber ambassador for the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce.

The package covers seven commercials daily in February and 10 commercials daily in March, a very heavy schedule. The hope is to cut several 60-second spots featuring the city managers and the county manager.

April 1 is national 2020 Census Day. Persons who have not completed a census form by April 20 will then start receiving actual questionnaires by mail.

A complete count is important because population helps determine the amount of federal funding municipalities receive, and the number of representatives that a state has in Congress.