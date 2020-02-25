OFFERS
Wed, Feb. 26
Obituary | Tommy T. Hafley

Tommy T. Hafley

Tommy T. Hafley

Originally Published: February 25, 2020 5:55 p.m.

Tommy T. Hafley, 82, of Kingman, Arizona, passed unexpectedly on Feb. 22, 2020.

He was born April 18, 1937 in Los Angeles, California to Shorty and Liz Hafley.

Tommy is survived by his wife of 39 years, Maryann Hafley; two sons, Leonard E. Hafley and Ty J. Hafley; 14 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and three nieces.

Tommy loved Kingman, spending time with good friends, fishing, traveling and good food.

Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

