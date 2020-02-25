Patience is rewarded on Kingman area muzzleloader javelina hunt

There is an old saying that is mostly used by anglers that goes, “I hate to fish used water.”

Literally what that means is the angler doesn’t like to fish behind someone.

That term can occasionally also be used by hunters.

Almost a week ago Jay Chan and I went out with my brother, Gary, to see if we could find him some javelina to pursue.

Gary had a HAM (Handgun-Archery-Muzzleloader) tag in Unit 18B, which is mine and Jay’s favorite unit to hunt the little desert dwellers.

Gary only had one day to hunt the opening weekend, and it was a disaster. He and his friend, Rich Parker, had issues with the Polaris Ranger they were using.

Jay and his brother Alan harvested pigs on opening day of the HAM hunt, and my friend from Utah was successful on the second day of the same hunt.

Jay and I had some time on our hands so we offered to help my brother.

My brother wanted to check out an area where a friend had told him there were javelina. So, on Thursday morning at sun-up, we were in an area that neither Jay nor I were familiar with.

Despite some intense glassing, the morning didn’t produce any javelina sightings, but we did see a herd of 10 mule deer that included two small bucks.

Glassing is the number one method that is used by successful javelina hunters in Arizona. Using a varmint call like a Circe Jackrabbit or J-13 javelina call also works for locating pigs.

After the morning’s misadventure, we decided to go to an area that in the past had produced a number of pigs.

It was Thursday and we didn’t think we’d see many other hunters.

As we arrived in the area, we were in for a very big surprise. We saw a lot of other hunters in the area; as a matter of fact we saw six vehicles – three trucks and three quads – in the field. In all there were 10 other hunters out there.

It was midday when we arrived at the spot we were going to glass that afternoon. To our surprise we saw a truck and a quad with two riders leaving the same spot we were going to.

That’s when I muttered: “I hate fishing used water.”

We knew from past experience that the javelina in this area normally bed down in the thick brush around 10:30-11 a.m. They normally start getting active again around 3 p.m.

That meant if the other hunters hadn’t found or spooked the herd that morning, we might just find them later in the day.

So, we had lunch and as us older guys like to do, we took the obligatory “power nap” for an hour or so.

“I’ve got a pig!”

It didn’t take Jay, who was sitting in the backseat of the truck, long to find a pig after we woke up. In less than five minutes Jay said those magical words: “I’ve got a pig!”

Sure enough, Jay, who was glassing the edge of the brush patch over a half mile away, saw a single pig walk out into the open.

When I found the pig, I saw more come out of the bushes. Turns out there were seven in this small herd.

Gary loaded up and headed out. Jay wasn’t far behind. As the oldest member of our troupe, I stayed behind and watched through the spotting scope as the stalk unfolded right in front of me.

Unfortunately for Gary, he spooked a small herd of cattle which started running close to the pigs. Naturally, this caused the pigs to spook and start running. Now I wasn’t sure how this stalk was going to end.

I actually lost sight of the javelina for over an hour. When I found them again, they were feeding in a patch of prickly pear cactus. I could see Gary and Jay walking in the right direction, so I thought everything was fine.

One thing I noticed was that occasionally I would see glints of light coming off Jay’s walking stick or Gary’s shooting sticks. I wondered if that was going to be a problem.

Here we go again!

I didn’t have to wait long for the answer. I saw one of the pigs lift its head and look back toward the two hunters who were still over 200 yards away.

And just like that, the pig spooked and all I saw were javelina running everywhere. I looked and looked, but couldn’t find the herd. I decided to move my location to an area where I might have a better view of the drainage.

About a half hour had gone by when I heard two shots that sounded like they were from a handgun. I knew Gary had his Colt Python revolver with him, but I didn’t know if he was shooting at a pig, or signaling me to go back to where I had dropped them off.

Turns out he was signaling me. He was having a medical event and he needed some help!

When I got to them, I told Gary to sit down and get hydrated, and I would help Jay in getting out the big pig that he had shot!

Gary drank some Gatorade and a bottle of water, ate a banana, and he was OK.

Jay told me that they had seen the herd feeding in the bottom of a small side canyon and he was able to get Gary up to 55 yards where he made a perfect shot on an old boar with his 50-caliber muzzleloader.

This successful hunt happened because we knew the habits of the javelina in that area. It was obvious that the other group had not found the herd of pigs that morning.

By waiting until the herd got up in the afternoon and started feeding, it had turned out perfect.

I guess in this case, that “Fishing used water” wasn’t so bad after all.