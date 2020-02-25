Prep Soccer: 7 Bulldogs lead area in all-region selections

KINGMAN – It’s all about improvement from year to year and the Kingman High School boys soccer team did just that over the course of the past two seasons. The Bulldogs improved both their overall and region win totals and it didn’t go unnoticed as seven athletes were honored by the 3A Northwest Region.

Yahir Boo, a defender, and Juan Ipina (midfielder) were named to the all-region first team, while defender Alejandro Canales and midfielder Marcos Silva were second-team honorees.

Canales was also named honorable mention for another position and Nick Garcia, Camaron Haller and Saul Perez Lopez joined him.

Kingman is in a good position to continue its improvement as it only loses four seniors, none of which are in the above selections.

4A Grand Canyon

It’s safe to say the Lee Williams High School boys soccer team didn’t have the second half it wanted, but there is some solace in four athletes earning recognition from the 4A Grand Canyon Region.

Gabriel Otero, a midfielder, was named to the all-region first team, while defender Michael Goodgion earned second-team accolades.

Leonardo Leon and Justin Wright were honorable mention.

Girls soccer

4A Grand Canyon

The Lady Vols accomplished a number of their goals this past season, but the ride ended in the 4A Conference Play-In Tournament. That still didn’t take anything away from a school-record nine wins and back-to-back trips to the postseason.

The 4A Grand Canyon Region noticed the success as it named forward Mackenzie Cathey to the all-region first team, while midfielder Kendra Pease was a second-team honoree.

The duo was quite a force, too.

Cathey tied for third in the state with 37 goals, while she was fifth with 81 points. Pease finished with 19 assists, which ranked eighth in the state.

The Lady Vols also had Jocelyn Graffius and Natalie Sanchez earn honorable mention.

3A Northwest

It was a tough season for the Lady Bulldogs, but they still had a group of athletes recognized by the 3A Northwest Region.

Alyssa Dodge, a defender, was selected to the all-region first team, while forward Elvira Torres earned second-team honors.

Samantha Bernat, Abigail Ford and Esther Torres were honorable mention.