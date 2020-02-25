OFFERS
Rants and Raves | Feb. 26, 2020

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) met with veterans and community leaders at Mohave Community College’s Neal Campus in Kingman on Saturday, Feb. 22. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: February 25, 2020 4:46 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Michael Hankins’ Friday, Feb. 21 column: “Escape To Kingman” column – I am thankful that someone is reminding us that our real home is heaven with the Trinity Who saved us from going to hell. God is good and he is real!

Hey Democrats, positive things. Best economy in 50 years. Putting squeeze on China. Money and jobs for all. Our next move is to take care of MS-13 and Mexican cartels. Give me five more years! Quit crying – nothing is free.

In just one edition Kingman Miner: 1) Taxpayer-funded city council and mayor raises without a vote of the people; 2) (the possibility of) a $50 million (city budget) shortfall (if voters don’t allow the city to exceed state-mandated spending limits; 3) (possibly an) 18-cent (state) gasoline tax increase. Why not spending cuts and layoffs?

Mohave County Supervisors vote for mining development – Mr. Galloway clearly does not grasp the health risks and irreparable harm to our natural resources uranium mining will cause. He has a biased perspective; ignoring evidence of medical impact from past mining. History does repeat itself. Protect our future.

Northern Arizona Fire District Board – Half a million tax dollars wasted on a former feed store 12 years ago and now board members are looking to spend up to $2 million on a combination rebuild/remodel of this “ boondoggle.” Wrong priority for NACFD.

Hospitals have a right to seek funding for patient’s bills. They need to determine citizenship status to determine eligibility for financial programs. Also, people may have traveled from an area and been exposed to public health concerns.

If our social quarters were smoke-free we would increase income as more of us would eat lunch or dinner there. We could also attend events there. It is unfair the way it is.

NACFD protest – If there have been “numerous positive results” and ”increased levels of service,” (Kingman Fire Chief Jake) Rhoades needs to show the public instead of talking like a political candidate. Valle Vista hasn’t seen anything that can be considered positive. Elections in November.

Mohave County Supervisors vote for mining development – I would trust the scientists at the Bureau of Land Management over lobbyists from the mining industry any day. Tourism also creates jobs. No one says let’s visit Arizona to tour strip mines. Now it’s “we can’t visit Arizona because of radon contamination.”

Sinema visits Kingman to hear from vets – Thank you, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for advocating for veterans. Thank you for working across party lines to accomplish good things.

Arizona lawmakers take first step to double state’s gasoline tax – Typical Republican plan when additional funds are needed for anything, stick it to the working class. Reversal of the massive tax cuts for the rich would solve all funding issues.

Mohave County Supervisors dig mining – Perhaps Erin Brokovich could attend a county supervisor meeting and explain how big business can’t be trusted to protect the little people.

Michael Reagan column: Poor Mike Bloomberg – For once I agree with you Reagan. Putin should be pleased. You and your cronies are always the dividers. It’s your myopic way or no way. Our nation deserves better.

Thank you for explaining the Permanent Base Adjustment. This is the first time I’ve been able to understand the Home Rule vote and why we have needed it to avoid being handcuffed by state imposed budget limits from 1980.

