Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 25
Weather  35.0° weather icon
News Tips
Contact Us

Reward offered in stoning death of javelina at Tucson-area elementary school

A $1,500 reward is being offered by the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who stoned a javelina to death outside an elementary school near Tucson. (Adobe image)

A $1,500 reward is being offered by the Arizona Game and Fish Department's Operation Game Thief program for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who stoned a javelina to death outside an elementary school near Tucson. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: February 25, 2020 3:25 p.m.

TUCSON – The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the unlawful killing of a javelina that was stoned to death at Tanque Verde Elementary School overnight Friday.

According to an AZGFD news release, the remains, surrounded by landscaping rocks covered with blood, were found in the courtyard of the school. The javelina died from blunt force trauma. Other physical evidence was found at the scene.

“This was a malicious act, that of a criminal, a person without regard for the state’s most precious resource, its wildlife,” said Raul Vega, regional supervisor of Game and Fish in Tucson.

“The javelina suffered an especially cruel death. In addition, this happened at an elementary school, which could have had a negative impact on young children were it not for the prompt response of sheriff’s deputies,” he said.

Those with information can contact AZGFD’s Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700 and reference OGT #20-000302, anonymously if need be.

The maximum penalty for the crime of illegally taking wildlife is six months in jail and a $750 fine. Civil penalties may also apply, the release noted.

