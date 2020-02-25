OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Feb. 26
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Senate bill puts limitations on Independent Redistricting Commission

State Sen. J.D. Mesnard (R-Chandler) said past gerrymandering has left residents of some districts under-represented. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/391gmRp)

State Sen. J.D. Mesnard (R-Chandler) said past gerrymandering has left residents of some districts under-represented. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/391gmRp)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, for the Miner | azcapmedia
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 5:47 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, February 25, 2020 6:15 PM

PHOENIX – State senators voted Monday to limit the leeway of the Independent Redistricting Commission to draw legislative boundaries despite claims it could illegally harm the ability of minorities to elect lawmakers of their choice.

SCR 1018 would say that the population differences between the largest and smallest legislative districts created could be no more than 5,000. That's about a 2.3% differential.

By contrast, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 2016 ruling, upheld district lines with up to a 10% differential in population, or about 25,000 in districts that after the census, are each expected to have more than 240,000 residents.

The problem with that, according to Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, is that commission members stuffed Republicans into districts which already had Republican majorities, making them overpopulated. And the result, he said, is residents of those overpopulated districts effectively have less political strength.

What it also did was create more districts where Democrats – and minorities in particular – had a chance to win. So Mesnard's measure asks voters to rein in the commission when its meets again after the new decennial census results are in and the lines for the 30 legislative districts need to be redrawn.

Prior to 2000 legislative and congressional lines were drawn by state lawmakers. That often resulted in districts that were favorable to the party in control.

That year voters created the Independent Redistricting Commission of five members, four chosen by leaders of the two major parties and those four selecting a fifth. The law requires commissioners to create districts that respect communities of interest, use county boundaries when possible, create as many politically competitive districts as possible, and have districts of equal size.

What it also does is mandate that the commission draw maps that comply with the federal Voting Rights Act which generally precludes any changes in voting laws that dilute minority voting strength. It was that goal that led to the commission nearly a decade ago creating disparate-sized districts – the districts that Mesnard contends disfavored people living in Republican districts like his.

Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai, D-Window Rock, read a resolution from the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission which argued that what Mesnard wants will make it difficult to maintain the current map where one of the 30 legislative districts has sufficient Native American population to ensure election of one of its own.

Mesnard said he understands that goal.

"But at what expense?” he asked. Mesnard said the trade off is undermining the constitutional concepts of equal representation.

He also decried the fact that the maps drawn nearly a decade ago – the ones the commission said were necessary to protect minority voting strength – ended up splitting both the cities of Casa Grande and Yuma into two separate legislative districts.

The reason Mesnard is seeking a state constitutional amendment is because the Supreme Court, while acknowledging the population differences created by the last commission, found it did nothing illegal.

Justice Stephen Breyer, writing for the unanimous Supreme Court, acknowledged that the U.S. Constitution requires states to "make an honest and good faith effort to construct legislative districts as nearly of equal population as is practicable.” But he said that does note mean the margins used the last time around were illegal.

"The Constitution ... does not demand mathematical perfection,” he said. Breyer said that in determining what is "practicable,” states can vary from the idea for "legitimate considerations.”

And in this case, Breyer wrote, the evidence showed that the redistricting commission drew the lines the way they did to comply with the Voting Rights Act.

Breyer did not dispute that the final maps may have given Democrats an edge. But he said that was the logical outcome of the goal as creating as many legislative districts as possible where minorities might have a chance to elect someone of their choosing.

Monday's vote is far from the last word.

The measure needs not only a final Senate roll-call vote but also approval of the House. And in the end the measure has to go to voters because it seeks to amend the Arizona Constitution.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona Senate OKs GOP plan to revamp redistricting panel
Ariz.'s final redistricting plans sent to Justice Department for review
County joins actions against new legislative redistricting
New Arizona district maps upcoming
Redistricting begins again with commission choices
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News