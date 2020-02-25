OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 25
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Yucca woman found deceased near wash by MCSO Search and Rescue

Rescuers fan out across the desert in the Yucca area during the search for Constance Greene on Sunday, Feb. 23. The 74-year-old Yucca woman was found dead near a wash about one-third of a mile from her car, which was found stuck along the side of the road. (MCSO photo)

Rescuers fan out across the desert in the Yucca area during the search for Constance Greene on Sunday, Feb. 23. The 74-year-old Yucca woman was found dead near a wash about one-third of a mile from her car, which was found stuck along the side of the road. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: February 25, 2020 12:13 p.m.

photo

A 74-year-old Yucca women was found deceased in the desert on Sunday, Feb. 23 about one-third of a mile from her car. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office photo)

KINGMAN – Constance Greene, 74, last seen Thursday, Feb. 20, was found deceased by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue rescuers near a wash in Yucca on Sunday, Feb. 23.

On Sunday, rescuers responded to a residence in Stagecoach Trails in Yucca to search for Greene, who had been reported missing in her vehicle the day prior.

She was last seen in the early morning of Thursday, Feb. 20, by the neighbor who dropped her off at home after returning from an out-of-state funeral service for her husband. The neighbor went to check on her on Friday, and Greene and her 2012 Silver Toyota Camry were not at home. He checked on her again Saturday and was unable to locate her.

photo

The Guardian Air Angel 4 helicopter assisted in the search for 74-year-old Constance Greene, who was found deceased near a wash by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit members on Sunday, Feb. 23. (MCSO photo)

After conferring with family and receiving historical cellphone and banking information, search teams began a route and location search from her home in an attempt to find the vehicle. Search and rescue requested air support to assist and Guardian Air Angel 4 helicopter joined the search.

A ground search team located the vehicle stranded in a wash, but Greene was not inside. Teams began a grid search in the area and located her body about one-third of a mile from her vehicle.

The body was conveyed by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will perform an exam and determine the cause of death. Next of kin was notified.

Information provided by MCSO Search and Rescue

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

MCSO search and rescue saves stranded citizens
Couple spends three days stuck in Yucca wash
13 rescued from flooding in Golden Valley storm
Kingman man, missing since March, found deceased
3 rescues, 2 days: Mohave County Sheriff's Search and Rescue teams keep busy
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News