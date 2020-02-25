Yucca woman found deceased near wash by MCSO Search and Rescue

KINGMAN – Constance Greene, 74, last seen Thursday, Feb. 20, was found deceased by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue rescuers near a wash in Yucca on Sunday, Feb. 23.

On Sunday, rescuers responded to a residence in Stagecoach Trails in Yucca to search for Greene, who had been reported missing in her vehicle the day prior.

She was last seen in the early morning of Thursday, Feb. 20, by the neighbor who dropped her off at home after returning from an out-of-state funeral service for her husband. The neighbor went to check on her on Friday, and Greene and her 2012 Silver Toyota Camry were not at home. He checked on her again Saturday and was unable to locate her.

After conferring with family and receiving historical cellphone and banking information, search teams began a route and location search from her home in an attempt to find the vehicle. Search and rescue requested air support to assist and Guardian Air Angel 4 helicopter joined the search.

A ground search team located the vehicle stranded in a wash, but Greene was not inside. Teams began a grid search in the area and located her body about one-third of a mile from her vehicle.

The body was conveyed by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will perform an exam and determine the cause of death. Next of kin was notified.

Information provided by MCSO Search and Rescue