ADOT’s Adopt a Highway litter cleanup program continues to grow

PHOENIX – It was a very good 2019 for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Adopt a Highway program, with a record number of volunteer groups removing more litter along more miles of state highways.

The Adopt a Highway volunteer program, launched in 1998, added 155 volunteer groups last year, bringing the total to more than 1,100. Other 2019 records included nearly 2,000 miles of state highways adopted, an increase of more than 300 miles, and 16,000 bags of litter removed, up nearly 2,000 from the previous record, according to an ADOT news release.

“It’s such a positive increase for the state,” said Mary Currie, who manages ADOT Adopt a Highway programs. “Having so many volunteers doing their part to keep Arizona grand helps state highways provide a positive first impression for visitors and a nicer experience for everyone.”

Volunteers also contributed more than 23,000 volunteer labor hours in 2019, an increase of nearly 2,000 hours. The value of that labor exceeded $580,000.

One Adopt a Highway volunteer is Jim Graham, who picks up roadside trash with the Verde Valley Cyclist Coalition between mileposts 356 and 357 of State Route 89A.

“We started doing cleanups because the opportunity was there and because our rides take us along SR 89A, where there was an obvious need,” Graham said.

Cleaner roadsides are reward enough, Graham said, but his group also gets a kick out of the thumbs-up and honks of appreciation from passing motorists.

There’s plenty of opportunity for others to volunteer. Visit ADOT’s Adopt a Highway website at azdot.gov/adoptahighway to see which highway miles are available for adoption by individuals, families, businesses and organizations.

According to the news release, participants agree to adopt for a minimum of two years and pick up litter, preferably three or more times a year. Adopt a Highway provides safety vests, litter bags and safety training, and also puts up a recognition sign with the group’s name.

Residents are also invited to join the battle against litter by using ADOT’s Litter Hotline to report littering from a vehicle on a state highway. You can make a report at Litter.AZ.gov or by calling 511 or 877-354-8837. ADOT will then send the vehicle’s owner a letter explaining how litter harms Arizona, along with a litter bag.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation