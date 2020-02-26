Arizona Department of Transportation message board contest returns

PHOENIX – You’ve seen the unconventional traffic safety messages above Arizona highways on digital message boards. Now you’ll again have the opportunity to see your own message on Arizona Department of Transportation Dynamic Message Signs.

ADOT’s annual Safety Message Contest returned on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Messages can be submitted at azdot.gov/signcontest through Monday, March 2.

The contest gives Arizonans the opportunity to see their clever safety message displayed on overhead signs statewide, encouraging drivers to make better decisions behind the wheel, according to an ADOT news release.

“This will be the fourth time we’ve had the contest and each year the response has been tremendous with thousands of entries pouring in,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said. “We love seeing the creativity from so many, but we’re even more thrilled that people are thinking and talking about safe driving when coming up with their contest entries.”

ADOT displays quirky traffic safety messages, which often are related to current events and pop culture, as part of an effort to encourage drivers to change their actions behind the wheel.

“We all need a reminder about safe driving because more than 90% of vehicle crashes are caused by driver decisions, such as speeding, driving aggressively, distracted or impaired,” ADOT wrote in the release.

When creating your messages – there’s no limit to the number of entries you can submit – remember these guidelines:

– The message must relate to traffic safety.

– Signs accommodate 18 characters per line, and three lines.

– #Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed.

– No emojis are allowed.

After the March 2 deadline has passed, ADOT will select 12 finalists. Later in March, the public will vote for their favorites among the finalists and the two messages that receive the most votes will appear on overhead signs above Arizona state highways.